Inside Alexandra Daddario And Husband Andrew Form's Relationship

Actor Alexandra Daddario's dating history culminated in falling for her now-husband, producer Andrew Form. They're among the celebrity couples with a big age gap due to them being about 17 years apart, but the lovable duo may have the cutest meet-cute story ever. In a Vogue profile chronicling their June 2022 wedding, Daddario reminisced about her and Form's first meeting, which took place in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in New York City. "I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance's couch and would take frequent walks," the "White Lotus" star recalled. "He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said 'hi' just as I was turning around to glance back at him."

Their sweet interaction led to Form asking Daddario out on a dinner date. The producer was in the city to catch a connecting flight the following day, but when he returned a few weeks later, they reconnected and enjoyed a date at the Greenwich Hotel. By August 2021, Daddario and Form were engaged, although the actor told Vogue that they had discussed it a few months prior. The public wasn't aware of the impending nuptials until People confirmed them in December 2021, but Daddario had already taken to Instagram the day before to share a lovey-dovey post honoring her man.

"The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion," the "Mayfair Witches" star wrote at the time. The lengthy post also raved about several of Form's best qualities. Daddario even compared their swoon-worthy relationship to some all-time great love stories, noting, "This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. [...] I couldn't be luckier."

