The Sneaky Way Taylor Swift Reportedly Visited Travis Kelce On The Set Of His Game Show

It's no secret that NFL tight end Travis Kelce and his famous girlfriend Taylor Swift go to great lengths to make their high-profile relationship work. Although the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker performed at a sold-out concert in Tokyo the day before the 2024 Super Bowl, she didn't let that stop her from showing up to support her beau. In fact, the pop star got on a 10-hour flight to Los Angeles immediately after she finished her fourth consecutive show in the city to ensure she could make it back in time. So, it's unsurprising that Swift didn't let her jam-packed schedule keep her from grabbing a casual lunch with Kelce while he was filming "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?"

Advertisement

During an extra episode of the "Give Them Lala" podcast, reality star Lala Kent, who appeared on the game show as a celebrity contestant, shared that the "Love Story" hitmaker apparently joined her beau for a quick bite in his trailer during shooting. However, the "Vanderpump Rules" star asserted that Swift kept an extremely low profile, with her assistant and co-host Jessica Walter recalling, "I see a giant black SUV, and then we start hearing whispers on set. Like, what is that black SUV doing? It was our girl Taylor Swift in Travis' trailer just visiting."

Likewise fellow Bravo star Garcelle Beauvais, who appeared on the game show as a celebrity panelist, informed Entertainment Tonight that Swift had graced the set on a different day as her. While the A-list couple understandably kept things low-key for their lunch date, they usually aren't afraid to be bold about showing their love to the world.

Advertisement