The Sneaky Way Taylor Swift Reportedly Visited Travis Kelce On The Set Of His Game Show
It's no secret that NFL tight end Travis Kelce and his famous girlfriend Taylor Swift go to great lengths to make their high-profile relationship work. Although the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker performed at a sold-out concert in Tokyo the day before the 2024 Super Bowl, she didn't let that stop her from showing up to support her beau. In fact, the pop star got on a 10-hour flight to Los Angeles immediately after she finished her fourth consecutive show in the city to ensure she could make it back in time. So, it's unsurprising that Swift didn't let her jam-packed schedule keep her from grabbing a casual lunch with Kelce while he was filming "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?"
During an extra episode of the "Give Them Lala" podcast, reality star Lala Kent, who appeared on the game show as a celebrity contestant, shared that the "Love Story" hitmaker apparently joined her beau for a quick bite in his trailer during shooting. However, the "Vanderpump Rules" star asserted that Swift kept an extremely low profile, with her assistant and co-host Jessica Walter recalling, "I see a giant black SUV, and then we start hearing whispers on set. Like, what is that black SUV doing? It was our girl Taylor Swift in Travis' trailer just visiting."
Likewise fellow Bravo star Garcelle Beauvais, who appeared on the game show as a celebrity panelist, informed Entertainment Tonight that Swift had graced the set on a different day as her. While the A-list couple understandably kept things low-key for their lunch date, they usually aren't afraid to be bold about showing their love to the world.
The celebrity couple strives to create a sense of normalcy in their relationship
During an appearance on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast, in June 2024, Travis Kelce shared that he had offered Taylor Swift the option of staying completely under the radar when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game the year prior. However, the world-conquering pop star turned him down and opted for a normal entry like everybody else. "And she just walked through the front door," Kelce confirmed. "There was no going down, talking to security [...] She was just like, 'I want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody."
Moreover, the star tight end admitted that the "August" songstress had instantly stolen his heart with her insistence on normalcy. Kelce obviously takes cues from Swift when it comes to public scrutiny because he has treated their relationship in an equally conventional manner. While most celeb couples with their level of fame would prefer to enjoy Coachella backstage, the Grammy winner and NFL star went against the grain and joined the pit.
Kelce offered some insight into their decision on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, reasoning, "I like to see it from the fans' perspective, 'cause I am, I'm a fan of music." In fact, he is such a big fan of Swift's music that the athlete eventually had enough of watching her from the VIP tent and briefly joined Swift on-stage in London. Given all this, it's not too surprising that Swift's reported problem with Kelce is totally opposite from Joe Alwyn.