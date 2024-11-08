What We Know About CNN Anchor Erin Burnett

Erin Burnett, who is arguably one of America's most famous and richest news anchors, has called CNN home since 2011. Her hit show, "Erin Burnett OutFront," has become many Americans' go-to for their evening news, but Burnett actually never thought that this would be her full-time career. She once sent a fan letter to CNN's Willow Bay, who took such a liking to the then-up-and-comer that she asked an unsuspecting Burnett to be her assistant. The future news anchor went on to work for both Bloomberg and CNBC, after which she returned to CNN, where Burnett has happily been ever since.

Evidently, she has an exciting job but it can also be quite a stressful one — when you're in front of the cameras, your mistakes are forever ingrained in people's minds, and Burnett found herself in a bit of an awkward situation in 2024 when she covered a segment discussing Donald Trump's reaction to hearing how much money he had to pay for the funeral of slain Mexican soldier Vanessa Guillén. The former president offered to pay for Guillén's funeral after she was murdered by one of her fellow soldiers during his tenure. But when aides told him the costs amounted to $60,000, Trump lost his cool.

In fact, he allegedly, and rather furiously, responded, "It doesn't cost 60,000 bucks to bury a f******g Mexican!" Burnett read this quote directly from The Atlantic, failing to omit the profanity in the process. She instantly apologized, quickly adding, "Excuse my language there, I just read it. But that's what he said, so," (via Mediaite). Obviously, viewers noticed, and they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts. "Wow. @ErinBurnett isn't pulling punches tonight," one user wrote. Others appeared more sympathetic toward Burnett, arguing that these things are bound to happen from time to time.

