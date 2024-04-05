Why Erin Napier Is Scolding HGTV Fans For Their 'Ugly' Social Media Comments
It's no secret that social media can be a challenging environment for positivity to thrive, especially for those in the public eye. In an effort to put a stop to the insensitive comments she frequently receives about the spaces she renovates, HGTV's Erin Napier addressed the issue in an Instagram video while riding in a car alongside her husband and co-star, Ben Napier. "The comments on my Instagram have been really, not nice, really rude, some of you guys," Erin sternly divulged, before reiterating to everyone watching that "Home Town Takeover," the spinoff of the Napiers' hit HGTV show "Home Town," involves real people and homes.
Erin confirmed that the featured homeowners often go through the comments. As she pointed out, "You're not hurting my feelings at all. But you are being really ugly to the people who are living in these houses." Quoting Disney's Thumper from "Bambi," she reminded her followers that if they can't say something nice, it's best to say nothing at all. To combat all the negativity, Erin limited who could comment on the video, resulting in an outpouring of positive responses from her most supportive fans. "If you're mean on the internet, you're mean in real life," wrote one user, while many others encouraged Erin to simply block the haters.
Erin tried gentle-parenting the online trolls
Before Erin Napier took to Instagram to try to tackle the negativity, the HGTV star revisited one of the spaces that she and Ben Napier had transformed on "Home Town Takeover" by sharing a carousel of photos showcasing the finished renovation. Unfortunately, a quick glance at the comments section makes it obvious why she had to address the rude remarks. From criticisms of the interior design concept to completely unwarranted opinions, it's no wonder the foul response triggered Erin's mama bear side to come out.
"You are gonna hurt someone's feelings who lives in that house. You know better, guys," she asserted in her subsequent video, adding, "Be sweet. Like I tell my little girls, y'all can be grownups and be sweet, okay?" This wasn't the first time that the Napiers encountered social media trolls. In August 2023, the "Home Town" star faced massive criticism, again on Instagram, for cutting her two daughters' hair to a bob length. However, Erin made it clear she had no time for mommy shamers and promptly blocked the naysayers.
The HGTV fan favorite previously discussed online hate in an essay for Today, sadly noting that much of the negativity comes from other women. "It feels like [a] betrayal when a fellow mother has the gall to criticize your child or your parenting," she poignantly admitted. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, saying (or writing, in this case) everything that comes into your mind without consideration should not be anyone's approach to life.