Why Erin Napier Is Scolding HGTV Fans For Their 'Ugly' Social Media Comments

It's no secret that social media can be a challenging environment for positivity to thrive, especially for those in the public eye. In an effort to put a stop to the insensitive comments she frequently receives about the spaces she renovates, HGTV's Erin Napier addressed the issue in an Instagram video while riding in a car alongside her husband and co-star, Ben Napier. "The comments on my Instagram have been really, not nice, really rude, some of you guys," Erin sternly divulged, before reiterating to everyone watching that "Home Town Takeover," the spinoff of the Napiers' hit HGTV show "Home Town," involves real people and homes.

Erin confirmed that the featured homeowners often go through the comments. As she pointed out, "You're not hurting my feelings at all. But you are being really ugly to the people who are living in these houses." Quoting Disney's Thumper from "Bambi," she reminded her followers that if they can't say something nice, it's best to say nothing at all. To combat all the negativity, Erin limited who could comment on the video, resulting in an outpouring of positive responses from her most supportive fans. "If you're mean on the internet, you're mean in real life," wrote one user, while many others encouraged Erin to simply block the haters.