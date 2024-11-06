Julie Bowen And Sofía Vergara Have Very Different Approaches To Dating

Though Julie Bowen isn't expecting Sofía Vergara to set her up on a blind date any time soon, the actor's former co-star has helped her in other ways. During a 2023 interview with People, Bowen revealed, "Sofía is somebody that has always inspired and given me the courage to get in a dress and stand up and say, 'It is okay to be a female.' It does not reveal a weakness, and it's okay to be embracing that." However, it's worth noting that the "Totally Killer" star's newfound confidence isn't to attract romantic attention. While speaking to fellow "Modern Family" alum Adam Devine, on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in 2022, Bowen confessed that she had actually retired from dating completely (via Facebook).

But if the right man comes along, the lovable actor would definitely consider giving him a shot. The only condition: He has to be Harry Styles, whom Bowen described as "so gorgeous and sexy." Given her celebrity crush's well-known penchant for older women (see: Styles' relationship with Olivia Wilde), there may be hope for them yet. The actor herself is separated from the father of her three children, software developer Scott Phillips.

In 2018, TMZ obtained divorce documents in which Bowen requested joint physical and legal custody of their sons — Oliver and twins John and Gustav — while asking that her soon-to-be ex-husband didn't receive any monetary support from the wealthy star moving forward. As the Emmy winner told People, the kids keep her busy. "I'm seeing three boys," Bowen quipped. "And they're terrible dates. They never pay, and they always just stiff me."

