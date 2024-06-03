Why Colin From Bridgerton Looks So Familiar

If you haven't caught up on "Bridgerton" yet, what are you waiting for? There have been many period pieces that have captivated audiences, but this Netflix show might take the cake — especially when you consider how dashing Luke Newton's character Colin Bridgerton looks, now that his mile-high coif has been tamed into waves. Season 3 focuses on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who is ready to find a husband, and Colin who strives to help her do so after his sudden return from Greece. Of course, you'll have to tune in to find out if things go to plan.

Advertisement

Although he's been on "Bridgerton" since its release in 2020, viewers are looking at Newton a little differently since his character's glow-up, and perhaps realizing that he looks pretty familiar. The actor has seemingly become a household name overnight since the series began, now boasting 2 million followers on his Instagram, but he's been in the industry for much longer than anyone realized and his hard work is finally paying off. It took him about a decade of professional on-screen experience to reach this point, and Newton is now killing it. With that, let's take a look back at some of his previous roles including projects with the BBC, Disney Channel, and on stage.