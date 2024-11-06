Trump Gets In One Last Dig At JD Vance During Victory Speech

After a highly contentious, surprise-ridden election season, Donald Trump's 2024 campaign ended with a victory lap. Trump addressed an excited crowd after besting Vice President Kamala Harris, eliciting cheers from the moment he took the stage. Even on such a celebratory occasion, Trump couldn't resist making one perfectly on-brand move: taking a final dig at JD Vance. At one point during his address, Trump allowed Vance to make a few remarks. Then, after looking terribly bored while waiting for Vance to stop talking, the president-elect took back the mic to throw subtle Trumpian shade (via X, formerly Twitter): "He's turned out to be a good choice. I took a little heat at the beginning, but ... I knew the brain was a good one, about as good as it gets."

Throughout the 2024 election season, the relationship between JD Vance and Donald Trump revealed plenty of peculiar nuances and seemingly insurmountable contradictions. After all, before being named Trump's running mate, Vance openly admitted to not being a fan of him and even likened him to Hitler. For his part, Trump has never been exceptionally complimentary toward Vance, and his victory speech is just one of multiple examples of him subtly snubbing him on the campaign trail. However, the oldest person to be elected president and first millennial vice-president are now looking at four years standing by each other's side. Like it or not, they will have to find a way to make their partnership work.

