How Taylor Swift Once Brutally Divided Pennsylvania Representatives

Taylor Swift grew up in a lavish home in Pennsylvania before she became famous, and in 2023 some politicians in her home state were excited to honor their hometown hero. However, others were against it. Here's what went down. On December 13, 2023 (Swift's 34th birthday), the Pennsylvania House of Representatives declared 2023 the year of the "Taylor Swift Era," per the Pennsylvania General Assembly. Swift was given this honor "in celebration of [her] recent selection as TIME Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year and acknowledgment of her positive impact on Pennsylvania's economy, voter registration numbers, consumer protections and pro-labor practices."

Advertisement

The resolution honoring Swift was narrowly passed by just three votes. It was supported primarily by Democratic representatives, though not all of them. One of the arguments that was made in support of the resolution was Swift's potential impact on the election. She endorsed her first presidential candidate, Joe Biden, in 2020. And in 2023, Vote.org said that there were more than 35,000 voter registrations after Swift posted on social media about the importance of voting. But for at least one representative that argument was a part of the reason that they voted against the resolution.