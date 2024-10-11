Where Does Taylor Swift Live? Miss Americana Owns Digs Across The US
Taylor Swift lives in the hearts, playlists, and Instagram feeds of Swifties everywhere, every day. But where does the billionaire pop star actually live? Well, it's complicated. When she's not cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, or performing sold-out shows around the world, you can likely find her staying in one of her eight properties in the U.S. that are spread across four different states (There's also been talk that she has snatched up a property overseas, but we'll get to that later).
Yup, the hitmaker has been steadily building up her real estate portfolio and ultimately allowing herself ample options when it comes to where to spend the night. From city townhouses to grandiose mansions on both coasts, Swift's enviable property collection is estimated to be worth more than $150 million, per The Wall Street Journal. It's safe to say that she's come a long way from the Christmas tree farm where parents Andrew and Scott Swift raised her in Reading, Pennsylvania. In fact, she's cut ties with the Keystone State completely but has established residency in nearby states. Below, we list all of the places Swift lives.
New York City
New York is just one of the places that Taylor Swift calls home, which is no surprise given how often she is photographed there while out with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, or close friends like Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. The "Welcome to New York" singer even received an honorary doctorate degree from New York University in 2022, proving just how closely tied she is to the Big Apple.
Swift officially became a New Yorker in 2014 when she purchased a lavish nine-bedroom loft in Tribeca located on 155 Franklin Street. Previously owned by "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson, this duplex loft was technically two separate units, which together cost her $19.95 million.
Swift liked the area so much that in October 2017, she purchased the three-story townhouse across the street at 153 Franklin Street for $18 million. The following year, Swift purchased another loft at 155 Franklin for $9.75 million, bringing her to a grand total of four properties on Franklin Street, with three of them in the same building. Swifties may also be familiar with her digs on Cornelia Street, which inspired the namesake song released in 2019. However, as she noted in the lyrics — "I rent a place on Cornelia Street" — that was only her temporary residence for a few months in 2016.
Los Angeles, California
When you're in the entertainment industry, Hollywood is the place to be. That said, it's no surprise that Taylor Swift has dabbled in the Los Angeles real estate market. In 2015, she dropped $25 million on a historic Beverly Hills four-bedroom mansion, which was built in 1934 for the famed Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn. Because of Goldwyn's esteemed reputation, Swift worked with the city to make the property a historic landmark and after getting approval, she hired architects to survey and rehab the property to its original condition.
Given that Swift is originally from the East Coast, it's unclear how often she visits her California home, but she's occasionally spotted grabbing dinner in the area. Places she's dined include Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood, Nobu in Malibu, and Madeo Ristorante.
Swift previously owned two other properties in Beverly Hills that were located on the same street. One was used as a guest house for visitors, which she sold for $2.5 million in 2018, and the other she sold for $4 million that same year.
Nashville, Tennessee
When Taylor Swift first began pursuing music, she had her heart set on country music stardom and given that Nashville is the country music capital of the world, her family knew they had to get her there. In 2003, the Swifts moved from Pennslyvania to Hendersonville, Tennessee, which is about 30 minutes outside of Nashville. In 2009, as Swift's career started to take off and she began making her own money, she made her first real estate purchase at age 20.
She purchased a penthouse in the heart of Nashville on Music Row's Adelicia building, which she still owns today. Given that this was the first place she ever called her own, she put a lot of effort into decorating it. This whimsical, fairy-tale-like space, which was featured in Swift's Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," contains novelties like a living room koi pond, antique birdcages, and a six-foot topiary rabbit. In 2011, Swift also purchased a mansion in the city's Northumberland Estate neighborhood.
Nashville definitely holds a special place in Swift's heart as it's where her dreams came to fruition. While performing at the Bluebird Cafe in 2004, she was discovered by Scott Borchetta, who eventually signed her to his soon-to-come record label, Big Machine Records.
Westerly, Rhode Island
While most of Taylor Swift's properties are in big cities, she does have one home where she can escape to for a little R&R. In 2013, she purchased an 11,000-square-foot vacation home on the coast in Westerly, Rhode Island. Dubbed High Watch or Holiday House, the grandiose property was previously owned by Standard Oil heir William Hale Harkness and his socialite wife Rebekah Harkness, who Swift based her song "The Last Great American Dynasty" on.
Given the home's private beachfront, it has become the backdrop to Swift's infamous Fourth of July parties, which have included A-list guests like friend Gigi Hadid and other members of her coveted squad. Because the home is seasonal, Swift likely only spends time there during the summer.
Not too far from Westerly, Rhode Island is Hyannisport, Massachusetts, where Swift quietly bought another waterfront property in 2012. At the time, she was dating Conor Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who lived nearby. But after their breakup, Swift sold the property and relinquished her Massachusetts residency.
North London
Taylor Swift may have written a song dubbed "So Long, London," but there's reason to believe she could be harboring a ninth property there. In December 2023, Swift made headlines regarding North London real estate. She had seemingly acquired a politician's former digs and had drawn up an elaborate renovating plan upwards of $13 million, per The Sun. Sources told the outlet she plans to make this new property her permanent London base. "It is no secret that Taylor loves London, and she has been looking for a base in the capital for a long time," said one insider.
However, this may not have been Swift's first property deal in London. During her relationship with Joe Alwyn, sources told The Sun in another article that Swift and Alwyn had accepted an offer to buy a mansion there in November 2022. However, after they broke up in April 2023, it became unclear what happened to the property. In "So Long, London," which made obvious references to Alwyn, Swift mentioned their shared London house with the lyric: "I left all I knew, you left me at the house by the Heath."