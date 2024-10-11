Where Does Taylor Swift Live? Miss Americana Owns Digs Across The US

Taylor Swift lives in the hearts, playlists, and Instagram feeds of Swifties everywhere, every day. But where does the billionaire pop star actually live? Well, it's complicated. When she's not cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, or performing sold-out shows around the world, you can likely find her staying in one of her eight properties in the U.S. that are spread across four different states (There's also been talk that she has snatched up a property overseas, but we'll get to that later).

Yup, the hitmaker has been steadily building up her real estate portfolio and ultimately allowing herself ample options when it comes to where to spend the night. From city townhouses to grandiose mansions on both coasts, Swift's enviable property collection is estimated to be worth more than $150 million, per The Wall Street Journal. It's safe to say that she's come a long way from the Christmas tree farm where parents Andrew and Scott Swift raised her in Reading, Pennsylvania. In fact, she's cut ties with the Keystone State completely but has established residency in nearby states. Below, we list all of the places Swift lives.