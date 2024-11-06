What Kamala Harris And Donald Trump's Post-Election Phone Call Was Really Like

President-elect Donald Trump received a call from Vice President Kamala Harris on November 6, 2024 to concede the election and congratulate him on his success. In a statement posted by Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign spokesman, Cheung revealed that both Trump and Harris "agreed on the importance of unifying the country" during their phone call. "President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign," per Cheung's statement. During the phone call, Harris also congratulated Trump on his "historic victory."

Trump's polarizing win marks a turning point in United States history, and losing the heated battle has been "unfathomably painful," according to Harris' campaign chief, Jen O'Malley Dillon, in an email sent to campaign staff (via Newsweek). Dillon distributed the email moments after Harris' call with Trump and stated that Harris intends to work alongside President Joe Biden to "ensure a peaceful transfer of power, unlike what we saw in 2020."