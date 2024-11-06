What Kamala Harris And Donald Trump's Post-Election Phone Call Was Really Like
President-elect Donald Trump received a call from Vice President Kamala Harris on November 6, 2024 to concede the election and congratulate him on his success. In a statement posted by Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign spokesman, Cheung revealed that both Trump and Harris "agreed on the importance of unifying the country" during their phone call. "President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign," per Cheung's statement. During the phone call, Harris also congratulated Trump on his "historic victory."
Trump's polarizing win marks a turning point in United States history, and losing the heated battle has been "unfathomably painful," according to Harris' campaign chief, Jen O'Malley Dillon, in an email sent to campaign staff (via Newsweek). Dillon distributed the email moments after Harris' call with Trump and stated that Harris intends to work alongside President Joe Biden to "ensure a peaceful transfer of power, unlike what we saw in 2020."
Kamala Harris will also address supporters following Trump's victory speech
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to deliver a speech on Nov. 6, 2024, to formally concede defeat. Meanwhile, Donald Trump delivered his own speech early Wednesday morning to acknowledge his victory, in which he also made one last dig at J.D. Vance, in typical Trump fashion. Trump's triumph over Harris has effectively wiped out the worn-out look he sported for much of his campaign, displaying a renewed spirit as he stood alongside his family at the podium. "This is a movement like nobody's ever seen before. And, frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time," Trump declared to an audience of supporters. "This will truly be the golden age of America."
As Trump supporters rejoice nationwide, Harris and her team mourn a lost opportunity to make due on their promises. "It is hard. This will take a long time to process," campaign chief Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote in her email (via Newsweek). "But the work of protecting America from the impacts of a Trump Presidency starts now."