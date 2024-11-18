How JD Vance Made All His Money

Republican JD Vance has come a long way from his modest and oftentimes turbulent upbringing. According to CBS News, Vance has an estimated net worth between $4.8 million and $11.3 million. His massive fortune was earned through a combination of savvy business decisions, powerful connections, and his political career, which found considerable momentum in the 2020s.

Advertisement

Vance started seeing the beginnings of his multi-million dollar earnings when he started working with Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel. USA Today reported that Thiel gave a speech to Vance and his fellow students at Yale University in 2011. "I had no idea what to expect at the time," Vance wrote about his and Thiel's initial meeting. The mogul's lecture not only inspired Vance to find a new purpose but also started their business relationship. Thiel kicked off Vance's lucrative career as a venture capitalist by hiring him for his Mithril Capital firm. Although Vance didn't stay with Mithril for long, his bond with Thiel was permanent and invaluable. Thiel helped Vance win his seat in the U.S. Senate in 2022 by donating $15 million to the Political Action Committee Protect Ohio Values, which allowed the organization to spread more awareness of Vance and his policies. With Vance now securing the vice presidency, it seems Thiel's contributions paid off significantly in the long run.

Advertisement

Additionally, the success of Vance's hit 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," also significantly added to his fortune. Yahoo Finance asserted that Vance earned $475,380 in royalties alone in 2022 after the book's success. A lot of his net worth is also tied to his many assets. The publication noted that he owns an investment account, Charles Schwab, that could be worth anywhere between $2.6 million and $7.7 million. He also owns between $250,000 and $500,000 worth of bitcoin. His dealings in real estate, his own venture capital firm Narya, and his other accounts help Vance earn hundreds of thousands of dollars individually.