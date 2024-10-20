What JD And Usha Vance's First Time Meeting Was Like

One of the biggest rumors about J.D. Vance's love life is that he was married twice before tying the knot with Usha Vance, but these claims have since been proven false, and rightly so. J.D. was in love with Usha from the moment he set eyes on her in law school. In fact, Amy Chua revealed to NBC News that the controversial vice presidential nominee once told her that he knew Usha was his soulmate the moment they first met. "He describes it as a lightning bolt, and I saw that. I've never seen anybody so starstruck. It was love at first sight," she shared.

Advertisement

In "Hillbilly Elegy," J.D. described his first meeting with Usha in a similar manner, writing, "As I began to think a bit more deeply about my own identity, I fell hard for a classmate of mine named Usha." This was before the two got assigned a project that required them to work together much more closely. He gushed, "She seemed some sort of genetic anomaly, a combination of every positive quality a human being should have: Bright, hardworking, tall, and beautiful."

J.D.'s friends made fun of him when they noticed how smitten he was but the Ohio senator finally plucked up the courage to ask Usha on a date as the academic year came to a close. He only made it through one date before confessing his love. "It violated every rule of modern dating I'd learned as a young man, but I didn't care," J.D. reasoned. Luckily, it didn't scare Usha off, and they got married in 2014, one short year after both parties graduated from Yale.

Advertisement