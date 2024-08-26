Inside JD Vance's Chaotic Childhood With His Older Sister Lindsay

JD Vance is not your typical vice presidential candidate. Not only was he once Donald Trump's biggest critic, but if the Republicans win the 2024 election, Vance will also become the country's third-youngest vice president in history (and the first in decades to sport a beard). Indeed, there are plenty of weird things about Vance we can't help but notice, but stories about his turbulent childhood definitely make him more relatable, especially to working-class Americans who struggle to make ends meet.

Advertisement

In 2016, Vance released a memoir titled, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." In the book, he spoke candidly about his and his half-sister Lindsay Vance's chaotic upbringing in Middletown, Ohio. Vance and Lindsay's mother was addicted to drugs, had violent tendencies, and divorced her husband when Vance was a little kid.

During an interview with NPR's "Fresh Air," Vance touched on some of the incidents he wrote about in the book, including the one time his mother threatened to crash the car and kill both of them. "[I] hopped in the back seat to hide from her. And this got her really angry. And she stopped the car and pulled over and, I think, was going to start hitting me. And so I ran," Vance recalled. This led to lawsuits against his mother, and eventually, Vance and Lindsay were adopted by their grandparents.

Advertisement