The Tragic Detail You Might Have Missed In Kamala Harris' Concession Speech
Kamala Harris took the stage on November, 6, 2024 to offer her supporters and the country comforting words after her historic defeat to Donald Trump. But perhaps she delivered her deepest message through her fashion statement. The vice president addressed the nation sporting a dark purple pantsuit that had a very hopeful but familiar tone to it. If her attire gave you Déjà vu, it might be because Hillary Clinton wore a very similar outfit when she conceded the election to Donald Trump.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Clinton and Harris' clothing. "She is wearing purple. With purple satin under. Same as Clinton who needed a new suit made 2016. Problem reaction solution. Watch out," the user cautioned about Harris. During Clinton's speech on November 9, 2016, her husband, Bill Clinton, stood behind her wearing a suit that was also accentuated with a purple tie, showing the solidarity between the power couple.
Harris and Clinton's similar purple suits — symbolizing the unity of blue and red — not only echos each candidate's feelings eight years apart, but also serves as a reminder of America's history of repeating itself. Depending on one's political beliefs, the reminder could either be an encouraging one of unity between the divided country, or a cautionary tale.
Kamala Harris' concession speech had many similarities with Hillary Clinton's in 2016
Kamala Harris' wardrobe wasn't the only thing she had in common with Hillary Clinton during her concession speech. The vice president's address was very reminiscent of the former first lady's, with both politicians opening their speeches by confiding that they had called Donald Trump personally after their loss. Both women sympathized with their supporters' shock and disappointment in the election results, but in their words, reassured them that they would continue fighting. Eerily, Clinton also promised there would be a peaceful transition of power with Trump, which Harris emphasized as a high priority as well.
During the height of Harris' campaign, Clinton might've been more energized about the vice president's nomination than most. "She is a singular figure and will be our first woman president," she announced confidently in an interview with USA Today. She even took steps to help ensure Harris' victory, giving her advice through a third party about debating the president-elect. "She did an incredibly good job triggering him and letting people see him for who he is," she said of Harris' debate performance.
Clinton considered Harris her true successor of sorts, and was hopeful that the California native would have been able to finish what was started in 2016. "I am thrilled that Kamala is carrying the torch forward," Clinton said. Unfortunately for Harris and Clinton, however, it appears the torch has burned out for the next four years.