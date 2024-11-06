Trump's 2024 Election Win Has Jimmy Carter's Name On Everyone's Lips

Former President Jimmy Carter made headlines back in August 2024 when he declared his final wish was to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election. By mid-October, Carter cast his absentee ballot for Harris in Georgia. On election day, many people were thinking about Carter on social media, before and after Donald Trump's win. On X (formerly Twitter), one person invoked Carter's name as a catalyst to encourage voter turnout. "If a literally 100 year old man in hospice can manage it, you've got no excuse," the user wrote. Another praised Carter for his continued involvement in the democratic process.

Carter's milestone birthday was on October 1, and his centenarian status was on other users' minds. More than one person requested Carter to try to stay alive until the 2028 election. For supporters of the Democratic Party, Carter has proven to be reliably like-minded. "He's never voted for a Republican in his life," his grandson Jason Carter informed People.

Besides his staunch Democratic support, Carter and Harris are friends. One user offered commiseration, writing on X, "Depressing that former President Jimmy Carter lived to 100 for . . . THIS. I am numb. I have no tears. I'm sure they will come, but right now I feel nothing."