Everything We Know About Quincy Jones' Three Wives

Quincy Jones' life was filled with love. In fact, the music icon met his first wife, Jeri Caldwell, when they were still high schoolers. Speaking to PBS in 2001, Caldwell confessed that she actually experienced love at first sight when she spotted Quincy during a rehearsal for "The Chorus." Unfortunately, Caldwell couldn't make his acquaintance often because she was a sophomore and he was a junior. However, she didn't let that deter her and started going out of her way to catch his eye. Meanwhile, the legendary producer told Oprah.com that he gradually realized his future wife may be interested in him after Quincy noticed her consistently hanging around a water fountain. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in 1957 and later welcomed their daughter, Jolie Jones Levine. Caldwell filed for divorce after nine years of marriage in 1966.

However, they clearly remained on good terms since, after she passed away in 2021, the prolific songwriter penned a heartfelt Instagram tribute thanking her for being by his side long before he shot to fame. "From moving with me to Paris in the '50s, to bootstrapping it with me during my Free & Easy tour (which was anything but free & easy!), to being an incredible mother to our sweet Jolie, she never ceased to put others before herself," Quincy wrote. He also expressed his gratitude for his wife going against her friends and family's wishes by marrying a Black man. The musician later found love again with Swedish actor and photographer Ulla Andersson, with the happy couple welcoming their first daughter, Martina Jones, just a few months before they walked down the aisle in 1966.

