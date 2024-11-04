Meet Quincy Jones' 7 Kids, Including Actress Rashida
In addition to his iconic music career, the late Quincy Jones was also a father to seven children. Quincy noted that his family was at the center of his life. "Being a father is hands down one of the greatest blessings!" the legendary producer observed on Facebook in 2018. After many decades as a parent, he shared some wisdom, adding, "it's up to you to create the type of relationship you want to have with your kid, [and] it's never too late to start!"
Quincy became a first-time dad on October 4, 1953, when his daughter Jolie Jones Levine was born. As a young child, Jolie lived in Paris with Quincy and her mom, Jeri Jones, Quincy's first wife. Jolie had a front row seat to the beginning of her dad's fame. "Unless they were really into jazz . . . they didn't really know who he was," Jolie recalled to "American Masters" in 2001. "That was kind of cool because I kind of had, like, this little secret."
During the 1960s, Jolie became a pioneering African-American model. She also followed in her dad's musical footsteps, singing and producing music. However, she never relied on her dad's fame and connections. "I'm doing my own thing, and I've always done my own thing, even if it was in his world," Jolie explained to the Los Angeles Times in 1996, when she appeared as a solo jazz artist. Jolie's also a mom to two sons, as well as a grandmother. Art is one of Jolie's lifelong passions, and her drawings include breathtaking detailed portraits of children.
Quincy's daughter Rachel Jones is a vet
Dr. Rachel Jones is Quincy Jones' second child, and she was born on July 23, 1963. Her mom is Carol Reynolds. Rachel has a longstanding love of horses, and she's devoted her career to veterinary medicine. Rachel started her career as a vet tech and later went to Tuskegee University. Currently, she's a CVCP or certified veterinary chiropractor. Her mobile veterinary practice makes house calls and specializes in holistic and dental services. Rachel is also a mom to two kids.
Over the years, Rachel and her dad have written sweet tributes to each other on Instagram. "A musician, a legend, a creator, a humanitarian, a teacher, a mentor, a trumpeter, a pianist, an arranger, a friend and so much more," Rachel wrote in honor of Quincy's birthday in 2021. "Most importantly he is a [grandpa] and my dad."
That same year, Quincy wrote on Rachel's birthday, "Thank U for your love & light...We all know this world needs more of it! Proud of U honey...Love U eternally & then some..."
Martina Jones and Quincy Delight Jones III are into photography and music
Quincy Jones became a dad for the third time on November 1, 1966, when Martina Jones was born. Her mom is Ulla Andersson, Quincy's second wife. Martina has a passion for photography, particularly nature photos, and she's shared some of her stunning work online. Like her half-sister Rachel, Martina has also shared numerous loving tributes to Quincy. "Saying the words "I love you " don't seem to be enough as you fill my heart with such joy that I can't explain it," Martina wrote on her dad's birthday in March 2024, signing it with four different nicknames her dad had for her. On a bittersweet note, Quincy's final Instagram post before his death was a birthday greeting to Martina. "So proud to be yo papa!" he wrote on Instagram. "Big hug, I love you eternally."
Martina's younger brother is Quincy Delight Jones III. Born on December 23, 1968, Quincy III has a lot in common with his dad (beyond sharing the same name). Also known as QD3, the younger Quincy has worked as a music producer in multiple genres, including hip-hop and pop. Quincy III has also worked as a TV composer on shows like "In the House" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." In addition, he's also an entrepreneur and owner of his own media company, QD3 Entertainment.
Quincy III is a father of two, and he passed on the family's legendary name to his son. When he's shared photos of himself with his dad on social media, Quincy III often chooses to caption them with heartfelt emojis, rather than words.
Kidada Jones is a fashion designer
Kidada Jones was born on March 22, 1974. Her name has special significance in relation to Quincy Jones's musical works. "My muse & the ultimate inspiration behind 'My Kidada' (which means little sister in Swahili) from 'The Color Purple,'" Quincy explained on Instagram in 2024. "You are pure love, light, & a bit of fight & I'm grateful to call U mine!!"
Kidada's mom is actor Peggy Lipton, Quincy's third wife. Her parents split when she was a tween, and she initially had a surprising reaction to the difficult news. "My first thought was, Ooh, two houses! Freedom!" Kidada later told W Magazine. "The sadness hit much later."
Quincy's fifth child shares the family's penchant for creative expression. Kidada has had a long career in fashion design, working for Tommy Hilfiger and Disney. In fact, as part of her work, she's created a line of Disney Princess-themed jewelry. In her personal life, she appears to keep a low profile, and doesn't post on social media. However, her romantic life has involved some famous individuals, including the late Tupac Shakur. Surprisingly, the two met after Shakur had been involved in a very public argument which began when the rapper insulted Quincy in an interview. He later decided to make amends for his behavior, and it led to a relationship with Kidada.
Rashida Jones is a famous actor
Born on February 25, 1976, Rashida Jones is also the daughter of Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton. Earlier in her life, Rashida contemplated a career path that was very different from that of the entertainment industry. "My rebellion was, "I'm going to go be an academic or a business professional," she later explained to Los Angeles Magazine. Even so, her parents encouraged her to choose her own passions. Rashida ended up majoring in comparative religion at Harvard. However, after she graduated, Rashida changed her mind, and decided to pursue acting. Since then, she's had a super-successful career that included iconic roles on "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation." Rashida ended up leaving the beloved comedy series to explore opportunities behind the camera.
In a combination of her professional and personal lives, Rashida directed "Quincy," a documentary about her dad. Due to her closeness with her subject, Rashida found the project to be particularly challenging. Luckily, however, Quincy stepped back and gave her creative freedom, so she didn't have to worry about getting his approval during the production process.
Rashida had a tight relationship with her dad. "Dad, you are the ultimate inspiration for how to live life to its fullest. I'm so grateful to witness and learn from your love, humor, generosity, curiosity, friendship, and invaluable advice," the actor wrote in a 2021 birthday tribute to her dad on Instagram.
Kenya Kinski-Jones is a model
Quincy Jones' youngest child, Kenya Kinski-Jones, was born on February 9, 1993. She's a model, following in the footsteps of her mom, Nastassja Kinski. As a teen, Kenya was hanging out with Nastassja while she was working, and it led to her own career opportunities. While Kenya studied journalism in college, she also modeled occasionally. However, after she graduated, Kenya segued into a steady modeling career.
Like her half-sister Rachel, Kenya's also an animal enthusiast, and she, too, has had horses for pets. In addition, Kenya's mom shared her passion for animals and they bonded over their shared interest. As an adult, Kenya has partnered with the charity Last Chance for Animals.
Like some of his other kids, Quincy had a sweet moniker for Kenya. "Happiest of all birthdays to my popsicle @kenyakinskij!! I love U always & forever...& then some extra on top," Quincy wrote on Instagram in 2023. Later that same year, Kenya sent birthday greetings to her dad, writing, "Being your daughter, witnessing you, loving you and being loved by you is the most precious, unwavering gift."