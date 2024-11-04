Meet Quincy Jones' 7 Kids, Including Actress Rashida

In addition to his iconic music career, the late Quincy Jones was also a father to seven children. Quincy noted that his family was at the center of his life. "Being a father is hands down one of the greatest blessings!" the legendary producer observed on Facebook in 2018. After many decades as a parent, he shared some wisdom, adding, "it's up to you to create the type of relationship you want to have with your kid, [and] it's never too late to start!"

Quincy became a first-time dad on October 4, 1953, when his daughter Jolie Jones Levine was born. As a young child, Jolie lived in Paris with Quincy and her mom, Jeri Jones, Quincy's first wife. Jolie had a front row seat to the beginning of her dad's fame. "Unless they were really into jazz . . . they didn't really know who he was," Jolie recalled to "American Masters" in 2001. "That was kind of cool because I kind of had, like, this little secret."

During the 1960s, Jolie became a pioneering African-American model. She also followed in her dad's musical footsteps, singing and producing music. However, she never relied on her dad's fame and connections. "I'm doing my own thing, and I've always done my own thing, even if it was in his world," Jolie explained to the Los Angeles Times in 1996, when she appeared as a solo jazz artist. Jolie's also a mom to two sons, as well as a grandmother. Art is one of Jolie's lifelong passions, and her drawings include breathtaking detailed portraits of children.

