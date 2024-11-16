Prince William & Kate Middleton's Proposal Spot Continues To Be Important In Their Lives

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been married since 2011, but the royal couple still holds a special place in their hearts for Africa, which is where Prince William finally plucked up the courage to ask Kate Middleton to marry him. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the two were staying in a secluded log cabin in Kenya when William got down on one knee. "It was a total shock when it came," Kate later admitted in a joint interview with ITV (via Express). "There's a true romantic in there." As William reasoned simply, "It just felt really right out in Africa. It was beautiful."

As the Prince of Wales prepared to travel to South Africa to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Cape Town, in November 2024, he reminisced about that magical day: "Africa has always held a special place in my heart — as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and, most recently, as the founding inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize," (via People). William added, "I love this continent. And spent many a year looking around exploring it," (via Hello! magazine). Despite their shared love of Africa, Kate did not join William for his Cape Town trip.

After receiving a shocking cancer diagnosis early in 2024, the Princess of Wales stopped actively undertaking any royal duties. Although she had completed her chemotherapy by November, Kate stayed behind to take care of her and William's three children.

