Where Do HGTV Power Couple Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas Stand On Having Kids?

The stars of HGTV's "Bargain Block," Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, are in a personal romantic relationship alongside their professional one. But are they interested in welcoming children into their family? It initially seemed so based on an interview the couple had with TV Insider in August 2023. During the show's third season, the couple's co-star Shea Hicks-Whitfield was pregnant and had a baby named Beau.

Advertisement

When asked about their own family plans by TV Insider, Thomas said, "I'm fine with this uncle role." He brought up his and Bynum's dog and added, "For right now, that's all we can handle. Beau is the cutest thing I've ever seen, but it adds a level of complexity to a person's life that I'm not quite mentally prepared for at the moment. Maybe one day. Not today."

A little over a year later, in October 2024, Bynum spoke in an Instagram Story Q&A and shared the conclusion he and Thomas had come to about kids when asked: "Evan and I definitely don't want kids" (via Heavy). "We make a joke quite often that we don't need kids; we have dozens of contractors to wrangle. So, karmically, the universe has given us that."

Advertisement