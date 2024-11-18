Where Do HGTV Power Couple Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas Stand On Having Kids?
The stars of HGTV's "Bargain Block," Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, are in a personal romantic relationship alongside their professional one. But are they interested in welcoming children into their family? It initially seemed so based on an interview the couple had with TV Insider in August 2023. During the show's third season, the couple's co-star Shea Hicks-Whitfield was pregnant and had a baby named Beau.
When asked about their own family plans by TV Insider, Thomas said, "I'm fine with this uncle role." He brought up his and Bynum's dog and added, "For right now, that's all we can handle. Beau is the cutest thing I've ever seen, but it adds a level of complexity to a person's life that I'm not quite mentally prepared for at the moment. Maybe one day. Not today."
A little over a year later, in October 2024, Bynum spoke in an Instagram Story Q&A and shared the conclusion he and Thomas had come to about kids when asked: "Evan and I definitely don't want kids" (via Heavy). "We make a joke quite often that we don't need kids; we have dozens of contractors to wrangle. So, karmically, the universe has given us that."
Are wedding bells on the horizon for Thomas and Bynum?
Some fans have wondered if Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum are still engaged because, while they took that step in 2017, by 2023, they still hadn't walked down the aisle. In an Instinct Magazine interview from October 2023, they elaborated on their relationship status. After Bynum and Thomas discussed the way they met (through Match.com), they affirmed that they had been together for 10 years. When their engagement was brought up, Thomas said, "The whole 'engaged' thing is weird." Bynum added: "People ask us about this wedding stuff all the time. And I don't know how to tell them that we have, like, zero interest in weddings ... We don't care to be bound legally by the state."
"It's not like I don't want to be bound," Thomas clarified. Bynum also expressed that he struggles knowing how to respond to wedding-related questions, and the couple gave examples as to why it wasn't something they were gunning for (related to money and all the attention that comes with a wedding ceremony, since they already get so much attention from their television work). "And we already feel like we are married," Thomas said, "so it wouldn't change anything in, you know, any meaningful way, other than tax law I guess." He chuckled at that.
Referencing marriage equality for LGBTQ+ couples, Bynum added, "And I find it important to have the option, I want the option. I just want my own option as to when I want to exercise that option! But by damn, I'll have the option."