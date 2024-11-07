Red Flags In Donald Trump & Ivanka's Relationship

When Donald Trump gave his victory speech on Election Day 2024, many of his family members were by his side, including his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. Although she was present on the stage, her position in relation to her father was impossible to ignore: where she once stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the president-elect, Ivanka found herself nestled among the usual suspects on the sidelines. In her place, her brother, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara Trump, stood in the position of favor beside the family's patriarch. Ivanka's relative distance from the center of the action makes it hard to ignore some of the red flags that have been present in her relationship with Donald all along.

How could the daughter who was once Donald's right-hand advisor have seemingly drifted from her father's good graces? Part of the reason is a matter of choice: In November 2022, Ivanka responded to Donald's announcement that he would run for reelection with a statement of her own (via Rolling Stone): "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena." Ivanka cited a desire to focus on her children and spouse as motivators for stepping away from politics, but there are other subtle signs that keeping her father at arm's length was an inevitable choice for the former White House staffer.