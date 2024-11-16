The Lavish Wedding Present Catherine O'Hara Got From Tim Burton
Catherine O'Hara and her husband, Bo Welch, stepped onto the red carpet together for the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the sequel to the obscurely wonderful 1988 film "Beetlejuice." O'Hara's time spent working on the original film led to her meeting Welch, to whom she's been married for decades. Her wedding present from the film's director, Tim Burton, was as unique as the fantastical box office smashes he has created over the years.
Speaking to Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her podcast, "Wiser Than Me," O'Hara revealed that Burton gifted her and Welch a private tour of the Vatican after they wed in 1992. She explained that Burton had been gifted the tour himself at one point and found it so amazing that he had to pass the experience along to O'Hara. "[The tour guide] took us in this beautiful, little private museum full of, in glass cases, all the gifts given to the Vatican from all over the world," O'Hara said of the guided excursion. "And he let us open the case and take out crowns and pretend to be putting them in my husband's backpack."
Catherine O'Hara met many lovers on the set of her films
According to the "Home Alone" actor, Tim Burton was the one who pushed her husband, Bo Welch, to initially ask her out. Catherine O'Hara, who played Delia Deetz in both the original "Beetlejuice" and the sequel, met Welch, the production designer, on the set of Burton's film. "Tim Burton basically made him ask me out. Because I was grousing to Tim that this guy was talking to me every day, and never asking me out," O'Hara told Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The couple are happily married and have two adult sons, Luke and Matthew. However, before she fell in love with Welch, O'Hara found love with another film co-star.
O'Hara confessed to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that she and fellow actor Eugene Levy once had a brief fling when the two comedians were performing at Second City in Toronto. "There's nothing sexier than laughing together," O'Hara told Cohen. "So everybody at Second City tried to date everybody." She said, with Levy confirming next to her, that they only went on a couple of dates, but nothing ever came of it. Levy and O'Hara went on to star in the 2000 comedy "Best in Show," together as Cookie and Gerry Fleck, as well as the iconic husband and wife duo Moira and Johnny Rose in the 2015 series "Schitt's Creek."