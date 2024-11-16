The Lavish Wedding Present Catherine O'Hara Got From Tim Burton

Catherine O'Hara and her husband, Bo Welch, stepped onto the red carpet together for the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the sequel to the obscurely wonderful 1988 film "Beetlejuice." O'Hara's time spent working on the original film led to her meeting Welch, to whom she's been married for decades. Her wedding present from the film's director, Tim Burton, was as unique as the fantastical box office smashes he has created over the years.

Speaking to Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her podcast, "Wiser Than Me," O'Hara revealed that Burton gifted her and Welch a private tour of the Vatican after they wed in 1992. She explained that Burton had been gifted the tour himself at one point and found it so amazing that he had to pass the experience along to O'Hara. "[The tour guide] took us in this beautiful, little private museum full of, in glass cases, all the gifts given to the Vatican from all over the world," O'Hara said of the guided excursion. "And he let us open the case and take out crowns and pretend to be putting them in my husband's backpack."