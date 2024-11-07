Queen Elizabeth's Last Diary Entry Confirms She Stayed True To Herself In Her Final Days

As the world's second-longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II left an indelible legacy. In his upcoming book, royal biographer Robert Hardman is including final words from the late queen's diary, and they perfectly illuminate Elizabeth's personality. "Her last entry was as factual and practical as ever," Hardman observes in "Charles III," (via The Telegraph). "It could have been describing another normal working day starting in the usual way — 'Edward came to see me' — as she noted the arrangements which her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, had made for the swearing-in of the new ministers of the Truss administration."

Even as her life was ending, Elizabeth upheld the same devotion to her role that characterized her entire 70-year reign. In this case, she was prepping for a ceremony known as "kissing hands," in which she would formally recognize Liz Truss as the new prime minister. Truss met with the queen on September 6, 2022, and Elizabeth died the next day.

Elizabeth II was so laser-focused on her job as queen that she almost put duty ahead of her personal wishes. She was reportedly concerned about the complications of dying in Scotland rather than England. However, in her final days, the royal family was against this attitude. Instead, they encouraged her to stay at Balmoral simply because she loved being there.

