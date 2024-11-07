President Biden's Address After Trump Win Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
It didn't take long after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race for him to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. Consequently, it surely wasn't easy for him to hear that Harris lost to the same opponent he defeated four years prior. Two days after the divisive Election Day, Biden addressed the nation. Yet, he didn't have the look of defeat that many of us might have anticipated.
In spite of the circumstances, Biden shared a message of hope when addressing the American people on November 7. He assured the public that while "Setbacks are unavoidable, giving up is unforgivable," per NBC News. Of course, a message of fear or panic from the sitting president surely wouldn't have been a positive thing to unleash onto already dread-filled supporters. Yet, folks on the internet seem to think that Biden isn't just putting out a contrived message of hope but is actually feeling good against all odds. "Joe Biden looks so happy right now," someone captioned a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showing Biden smiling to the crowd. Others seem to agree that Biden may be happy to be on his way out of the White House during this contentious time in U.S. history.
The public took to social media to discuss Biden's speech
"Homie has a spring in his step!" one X user joked. "He's unburdened by what has been!" added another, referencing Kamala Harris' hopeful phrase, "What can be, unburdened by what has been." Now, what will be is unarguably burdened by what has been, but Biden wants to keep the faith, saying, "We cannot love America only when we win" (via NBC News).
While it is a nice thought, this sentiment surely isn't enough to comfort many at this time. Yet, some folks on X thought that Biden's words were a step in the right direction. One person commented, "This was an incredibly well-done speech by the President, I wish that it was the attitude over the past four years, but going forward, this is the way. Well done." "Biden is being very Presidential at the end," noted another. Of course, Biden's hopeful message and wide smile prompted a fair share of folks to share a conspiracy theory that Biden lied about who got his vote. "A high probability Joe Biden voted for Trump," someone declared. A Trump supporter unsurprisingly chimed in to say, "First time I can be supportive of Biden, by his vote for Trump." Despite the inherent silliness of this notion, it proves that, regardless of the reason, Biden was able to put on a happy face for this speech.