President Biden's Address After Trump Win Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

It didn't take long after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race for him to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. Consequently, it surely wasn't easy for him to hear that Harris lost to the same opponent he defeated four years prior. Two days after the divisive Election Day, Biden addressed the nation. Yet, he didn't have the look of defeat that many of us might have anticipated.

In spite of the circumstances, Biden shared a message of hope when addressing the American people on November 7. He assured the public that while "Setbacks are unavoidable, giving up is unforgivable," per NBC News. Of course, a message of fear or panic from the sitting president surely wouldn't have been a positive thing to unleash onto already dread-filled supporters. Yet, folks on the internet seem to think that Biden isn't just putting out a contrived message of hope but is actually feeling good against all odds. "Joe Biden looks so happy right now," someone captioned a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showing Biden smiling to the crowd. Others seem to agree that Biden may be happy to be on his way out of the White House during this contentious time in U.S. history.

