How Kamala Harris Reacted When She Found Out She'd Replace Biden In The 2024 Election

On July 21, 2024, President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, and he was subsequently replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris. It has been reported that one major reason that Biden declined to run for president in 2024 is because of his perceived unsatisfactory performance in the June 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump. Biden endorsed Harris when he dropped out of the 2024 election, making an official statement to X. The statement partially read, "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

As the first female and black vice president, Harris has already made history many times. For Harris, going from vice president to running for president of the United States must have been quite a jarring adjustment. Via the Biden-Harris campaign, Harris made an official statement following the announcement that she would be running for president, honoring Biden and expressing her gratitude to have the opportunity to run for president of the United States.

"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," Harris stated. "I am honored to have the president's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination." Although, Harris has also revealed that her feelings weren't all positive when she first took on the responsibility as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

