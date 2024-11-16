Angelina Jolie's Worst Makeup Mistake Of All Time

The chalky residue on Angelina Jolie's face at the premiere that night led to many headlines the next day, calling it a major makeup disaster. However, the incident is more common than you may think. So, what's behind the powdery faces?

The culprit is translucent powder. Where setting powder is normally used to minimize shininess, using the wrong powder can completely ruin the makeup look. According to hair and makeup artist for the stars, Max May, Jolie's makeup artist specifically used HD powder, which is perfect for movie sets, but doesn't react well to flash photography, causing a reaction known as "flashback." "It's a super light powder used to specifically set heavy camouflage creams without making them look cakey on motion film ONLY," May told The Daily Telegraph. "A huge rookie error from her makeup artist."

According to May, the powder is only visible when the cool light of the flash from a camera hits the face, which means in the warm, natural light, the powder wasn't noticeable; neither Pitt standing next to her on the carpet, nor her makeup artist doing touch-ups throughout the night, could see the luminous powder. However, this mistake — like many makeup mishaps that can be quickly fixed — has a solution. Makeup artist and stylist Liz Everett told The List in 2021: "As long as you do a great job of sweeping it gently with your brush after [application], you are all good."

