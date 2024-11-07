Martha Stewart's Documentary Comments About Her Ex-Husband Has His Current Wife Fuming
It seems that Martha Stewart's ex-husband and his current wife aren't too happy about what she said in her documentary. The trailer for "Martha" premiered on October 10, and the documentary hit Netflix on October 30. Yet, the trailer was enough to make her ex-husband's new wife upset; three days after its release, she took to Facebook to air her grievances, and she thinks it's time for Martha to "move on."
Martha has only been married once in her life; she and her ex-husband Andy Stewart divorced in 1990 after nearly 30 years of marriage. In "Martha," the businesswoman got candid about her ex. "I don't know how many different girlfriends he had ... but I think there were quite a few ... If you're married and you think you're happily married, and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s***. Look at him as a piece of s*** and get out of it, get out of that marriage. But I couldn't do that, couldn't walk away," she explained, per Page Six.
Andy remarried after his split from Martha, and that marriage also ended in divorce. Now, his third wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart, made a long post on the topic, which she called her "only public comment on this subject." She countered Martha's accusations with her own, writing, "Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago."
Martha Stewart's ex seems to think she needs a new beau
Shyla Nelson Stewart began her Facebook post calling her husband a "brilliant publisher, avocational naturalist and nature photographer, and one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I've ever known." While the post was written from her perspective, it was notably signed "Shyla & Andy Stewart." According to the post, "While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix. The juxtaposition of Andy's early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking." She then seemed to take a shot at Martha Stewart's single life, noting that the star would benefit from a new romance, writing, "Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together. We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love."
In a 2023 E! News interview, the now-83-year-old star explained her single status, noting that she can't "take care of a man full-time because I work too much. If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance. I have a hard time making room for both and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!" Martha and Andy haven't spoken in two decades.