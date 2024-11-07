Martha Stewart's Documentary Comments About Her Ex-Husband Has His Current Wife Fuming

It seems that Martha Stewart's ex-husband and his current wife aren't too happy about what she said in her documentary. The trailer for "Martha" premiered on October 10, and the documentary hit Netflix on October 30. Yet, the trailer was enough to make her ex-husband's new wife upset; three days after its release, she took to Facebook to air her grievances, and she thinks it's time for Martha to "move on."

Martha has only been married once in her life; she and her ex-husband Andy Stewart divorced in 1990 after nearly 30 years of marriage. In "Martha," the businesswoman got candid about her ex. "I don't know how many different girlfriends he had ... but I think there were quite a few ... If you're married and you think you're happily married, and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s***. Look at him as a piece of s*** and get out of it, get out of that marriage. But I couldn't do that, couldn't walk away," she explained, per Page Six.

Andy remarried after his split from Martha, and that marriage also ended in divorce. Now, his third wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart, made a long post on the topic, which she called her "only public comment on this subject." She countered Martha's accusations with her own, writing, "Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago."

