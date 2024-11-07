HGTV's Christina Hall May Be Reuniting With One Of Her Exes Sooner Than We Thought

In an unexpected twist, Christina Hall's latest HGTV show, "The Flip Off," may feature more than just high-stakes home makeovers, as we might see a reunion between her and her ex, Ant Anstead. Hall has a long history of collaborating with her partners, as she began her career on HGTV's "Flip or Flop", working alongside her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. Her third husband, Josh Hall, was initially expected to be on the upcoming competition reality show, but the Halls split in July 2024.

On the heels of this divorce, a source revealed to People that "Ant is going to appear on the show" while clarifying that "he won't be Christina's partner." The former couple began dating in 2017 and eventually tied the knot in 2018. Soon after, she gave birth to their son, Hudson Anstead. However, in 2020, the couple announced their separation and were divorced shortly after. Though their romantic relationship ended, Hall has extended an olive branch to Anstead, and she has admitted that adding Ant back to the lineup would spice things up. After a fan suggested the idea on social media, she replied, "LOL that would be a genius' ratings' idea just saying" (via Hello Magazine).