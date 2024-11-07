HGTV's Christina Hall May Be Reuniting With One Of Her Exes Sooner Than We Thought
In an unexpected twist, Christina Hall's latest HGTV show, "The Flip Off," may feature more than just high-stakes home makeovers, as we might see a reunion between her and her ex, Ant Anstead. Hall has a long history of collaborating with her partners, as she began her career on HGTV's "Flip or Flop", working alongside her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. Her third husband, Josh Hall, was initially expected to be on the upcoming competition reality show, but the Halls split in July 2024.
On the heels of this divorce, a source revealed to People that "Ant is going to appear on the show" while clarifying that "he won't be Christina's partner." The former couple began dating in 2017 and eventually tied the knot in 2018. Soon after, she gave birth to their son, Hudson Anstead. However, in 2020, the couple announced their separation and were divorced shortly after. Though their romantic relationship ended, Hall has extended an olive branch to Anstead, and she has admitted that adding Ant back to the lineup would spice things up. After a fan suggested the idea on social media, she replied, "LOL that would be a genius' ratings' idea just saying" (via Hello Magazine).
Rumors surrounding the show
Christina Hall's recent divorce from Josh Hall left fans buzzing about the future of her upcoming HGTV show. Josh, also a real estate investor, was set to be her partner on screen, where they would join forces to flip houses. However, with their separation, there's a question of who might fill his place on screen.
Adding even more intrigue, her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, is also set to be on the show with his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The original plan seems to have been for Christina and Josh to face off against Tarek and Heather, setting up a competition between exes and spouses. However, with the Halls deciding to part ways, People reports that she has resumed filming without him.
HGTV has yet to confirm Josh's involvement or address how his absence may impact the show's format. While sources have hinted at Ant Anstead's participation, it remains unclear if he will make a guest appearance or have a more permanent role on the show (via People). With two ex-husbands reuniting with Hall on screen, all eyes are on "The Flip Off", which promises an unusual and entertaining dynamic.