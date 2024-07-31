Christina Hall Extends Major Olive Branch To Ant Anstead Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Hall has seemingly taken a step toward reconciliation with her ex-hubby Ant Anstead following her messy divorce battle with Josh Hall. As confirmed by TMZ in July 2024, the Halls quietly filed for separation after being married for over two years, citing "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for divorcing. Notably, the split marks the "Christina on the Coast" star's third divorce after being married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares her kids Taylor and Brayden, and Ant, who is the father of her youngest son, Hudson. She and Ant were married from 2018 to 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021, after which Christina got together with Josh and married him in 2022.

In the wake of her third divorce, Us Weekly reported that Christina has followed Ant on Instagram in what seems to be an effort to reestablish a cordial relationship with the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" host. (Notably, she's already following Tarek on the photo-sharing platform.) Not only that, but the HGTV stalwart has also entertained the notion of bringing Ant in on her new series "The Flip Off," which she was supposed to star in with Josh alongside Tarek and his current wife, Heather El Moussa. After a user brought up the idea on her July 20 Instagram post, which saw Christina flaunting her killer legs in a red hot revenge dress post-divorce, she wrote, "LOL that would be [a] genius 'ratings' idea.'" But given the time of things, fans are convinced that this is nothing but a calculated PR stunt on Christina's end.

