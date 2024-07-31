Christina Hall Extends Major Olive Branch To Ant Anstead Amid Josh Hall Divorce
Christina Hall has seemingly taken a step toward reconciliation with her ex-hubby Ant Anstead following her messy divorce battle with Josh Hall. As confirmed by TMZ in July 2024, the Halls quietly filed for separation after being married for over two years, citing "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for divorcing. Notably, the split marks the "Christina on the Coast" star's third divorce after being married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares her kids Taylor and Brayden, and Ant, who is the father of her youngest son, Hudson. She and Ant were married from 2018 to 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021, after which Christina got together with Josh and married him in 2022.
In the wake of her third divorce, Us Weekly reported that Christina has followed Ant on Instagram in what seems to be an effort to reestablish a cordial relationship with the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" host. (Notably, she's already following Tarek on the photo-sharing platform.) Not only that, but the HGTV stalwart has also entertained the notion of bringing Ant in on her new series "The Flip Off," which she was supposed to star in with Josh alongside Tarek and his current wife, Heather El Moussa. After a user brought up the idea on her July 20 Instagram post, which saw Christina flaunting her killer legs in a red hot revenge dress post-divorce, she wrote, "LOL that would be [a] genius 'ratings' idea.'" But given the time of things, fans are convinced that this is nothing but a calculated PR stunt on Christina's end.
Fans are convinced that Christina Hall just wants to get back at Josh
Fans seem to have varied reaction to Christina Hall's unexpected move of attempting to re-connect with Ant Anstead following her messy divorce from Josh Hall. On Reddit, several users shared their two-cents on the topic, with one user claiming that Christina clearly did it just to spite Josh. "This seems like her just trying to mess with Josh. 'SEEEE I get along fine with my other 2 ex husbands!'" the user noted. Another pointed out how just several years ago, Christina was blasting Ant on Instagram due to their bitter custody battle over their son Hudson in 2022. "She aired everything out on IG and [even] got Josh to comment and make insinuating posts! And now he's the antagonist," the commenter wrote, referring to the Austin-based realtor. Since news of Christina's third divorce, Ant has largely remained silent on the matter and has not reciprocated his ex-wife's gesture by giving her a follow-back on Instagram as of this writing.
Meanwhile, Tarek El Moussa has offered his support for his ex-wife amid Christina's shocking split from Josh while speaking with E! News about their upcoming "Flip Off" series. "I think life's tough, s**t happens, and I think she's going to get through this," Tarek told the news outlet. "We're here to support her, and we got one shot at life and we gotta do what's best for us, so whatever she needs, we're here to help," he added.