Josh And Christina Hall's HGTV Drama Amid Messy Divorce, Explained

The news of Josh and Christina Hall's separation broke on July 16 when TMZ reported that Josh had filed for divorce on July 12, noting the date of dissolution as July 8 and citing "irreconcilable differences" in the relationship. The real estate agent made some notable petitions in his filing, requesting alimony from Christina and asking that assets be divided as they were before the marriage. As for the HGTV and Discovery Network programs that the couple produced together, Josh requested exclusive rights to the content in his petition.

Meanwhile, Christina filed for divorce and submitted a request for order on July 23. While the HGTV star also cited "irreconcilable differences," she notably marked the date of dissolution as July 7, a day earlier than Josh. Christina requested ownership of the Newport Beach residence that the couple purchased together in May 2022, arguing that sole access was necessary to protect her children from any relationship fallout. "I do not want to have a situation where there is a misunderstanding or any conflict, especially in front of my children," she said (via Business Insider).

As for the alimony that Josh requested in his filing, Christina rejected the idea that Josh would require long-term support. "Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work," she wrote. "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income, and therefore, he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs." Still, this wasn't the biggest issue raised in the filing.

