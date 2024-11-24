The One Thing Tom Hanks' Kids Never Felt Despite His Parenting 'Mistakes'

Tom Hanks is a dad of four: two kids from his marriage to Samantha Lewes, and two from his marriage to Rita Wilson. His oldest child, Colin Hanks, was born in 1977, and after decades of parenting experience, he admits that it hasn't been easy. "I made every mistake," Hanks informed the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast in October 2024. "As they get older, you come back around. I said, 'Hey, can I talk about what a knot head I was with you for all those years?'"

Hanks went on to share one instance where he had to cancel plans to play baseball with his youngest, Truman Hanks. To Hanks' chagrin, he got distracted by other things until it was too dark for them to go out and play. The actor apologized profusely to his son and expressed concern that Truman had felt bored. "He looked at me . . . and said, 'Dad, I'm never bored,'" Hanks recalled to Shetty.

To his delight, Hanks discovered his other kids feel similarly. "They've always had some action thing that was going on, whether I understood their passion for it or not," he added. In 2015, Hanks publicly praised his son Chet Hanks (aka Chet Haze) for becoming a rap artist. "What I love about my kid is that he's doing it," Hanks proclaimed, per Page Six. "There's a lot of people who sit around for the phone to ring and wait for someone to invite them to do it."

