What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Relationship With Princess Eugenie Is Reportedly Like Today

Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew, grew up alongside Prince Harry and Prince William. However, the relationship between her and Prince Harry was particularly close, given that they were both younger members of the royal family, with only a six-year age gap between them. "Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends," authors Caroyln Durand and Omid Scobie wrote in a royal biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. During the infamous sit-down with Oprah in 2021, Meghan Markle also revealed that she and Princess Eugenie were already acquainted well before she began dating Prince Harry. That said, Princess Eugenie's loyalty to the Sussexes is not as ironclad as the royals would have it seem. Unfortunately, it seems as if the ongoing rift between Harry and William has taken its toll on the years-long friendship between the cousins.

"This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls," a source told People in 2023, referring to both Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice. They added that the princesses are torn because they understand where both sides are coming from, adding that they "understand and live the royal machine." Another source told People that "Eugenie was under pressure to distance herself from Meghan and Harry to prove her loyalty to the crown." While she may have been on the fence about mending the relationship last year, sources now say that the 34-year-old has been "strongly advised" to not support the Sussexes.