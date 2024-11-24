How Martha Stewart Uses Her Wealth For Good

Perhaps the most notable charity work of Stewart's career has been founding the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Hospital. Stewart told Forbes in 2012 that the center's mission is to foster "successful aging" and works to prioritize the aging populations while also providing a new way for them to obtain healthcare. "I see people in their 90's that are smiling and happy that they finally have a place to go where someone cares for them. It is very important to me that people feel cared for, feel nurtured," she said about the center.

In addition to the huge impact of her Center for Living, Stewart has made big splashes with other various charities. Her company Martha Stewart Kitchen partnered with Feeding America to assist in their mission to fight hunger in the United States and helped provide over a million meals to families in need. Her media empire also gives her a massive reach when it comes to bringing about awareness for issues that she holds near and dear. It also has a philanthropic arm, The Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Foundation, with thousands of grants available to members in the fields of home arts, domestic sciences, nutrition, and horticulture. Despite the tragic details of Stewart's life, she has never stopped making a difference in the lives of others.

