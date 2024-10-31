Tragic Details About Martha Stewart

Despite being one of the most successful homemakers and entrepreneurs in history, Martha Stewart's success story is plagued with immense trials and tribulations. While still reveling in her swirling financial growth, her achievements were quickly overshadowed when she was found guilty of insider trading in 2004. Following a tense trial, she was sentenced to 150 days in prison.

And although incarceration is hard on any first-time convict, it's even harder when you were once a CEO with everyone at your beck and call. At the mandatory exam required to admit new prisoners, the mogul-turned-felon was stripped for a search. Stewart recalled the humiliating search during her prison stint in her Netflix documentary: "Squat, arms out, cough — embarrassing ... I had to do all that crap that you see in the movies."

But things only got worse. She was soon sent into solitary confinement for touching a guard: "I was called in to be told never, ever touch a guard without expecting severe reprimand." And severely reprimanded she was. "I was dragged into solitary for touching an officer. No food or water for a day." Stewart's days in the guardhouse eventually ended, and she was free to go home. Unfortunately, she had no one to lean on.

