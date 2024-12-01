Inside Princess Beatrice's Co-Parenting Relationship With Her Husband's Ex

When Princess Beatrice married the love of her life, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, not only did she become a newlywed, but she also became a stepmom to Mozzi's son, Christopher Woolf, or "Wolfie," whom he shares with designer and architect ex-fiancée, Dara Huang. So, yes, just like us normal people, even Princess Beatrice, who lives a lavish life, must learn the ins and outs of co-parenting.

Huang took to Instagram in March to share an interview she did with Harper's Bazaar UK. During the interview, Huang gave insight into the co-parenting relationship she shares with Wolfie's stepmom, Princess Beatrice, and their "more the merrier approach." She revealed that she felt fortunate "to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him," while acknowledging that it's not always so easy. She also expressed her frustration with people who get divorced and "hold their children as collateral." Huang believes it's truly all about "creating a happy home and lifestyle."

Meanwhile, in 2021, Princess Beatrice declared that it was a "great honour to become a stepmother" to Wolfie in a piece she penned for the Evening Standard. She also noted she and Wolfie "had the most remarkable time" reading all her old favorite books together during lockdown. She further explained that she believed that reading to him fostered "imagination, creativity, independence and humour." It sounds like the princess is excelling at being the best stepmom she can be to Wolfie.

