Inside Princess Beatrice's Co-Parenting Relationship With Her Husband's Ex
When Princess Beatrice married the love of her life, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, not only did she become a newlywed, but she also became a stepmom to Mozzi's son, Christopher Woolf, or "Wolfie," whom he shares with designer and architect ex-fiancée, Dara Huang. So, yes, just like us normal people, even Princess Beatrice, who lives a lavish life, must learn the ins and outs of co-parenting.
Huang took to Instagram in March to share an interview she did with Harper's Bazaar UK. During the interview, Huang gave insight into the co-parenting relationship she shares with Wolfie's stepmom, Princess Beatrice, and their "more the merrier approach." She revealed that she felt fortunate "to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him," while acknowledging that it's not always so easy. She also expressed her frustration with people who get divorced and "hold their children as collateral." Huang believes it's truly all about "creating a happy home and lifestyle."
Meanwhile, in 2021, Princess Beatrice declared that it was a "great honour to become a stepmother" to Wolfie in a piece she penned for the Evening Standard. She also noted she and Wolfie "had the most remarkable time" reading all her old favorite books together during lockdown. She further explained that she believed that reading to him fostered "imagination, creativity, independence and humour." It sounds like the princess is excelling at being the best stepmom she can be to Wolfie.
Princess Beatrice and Dara Huang keep it very cordial
Dara Huang emphasized to Harper's Bazaar UK (via People) that despite how things might've ended with her partner, when it comes to co-parenting, it really is "all about your point of view." Huang has obviously chosen the peaceful high road with Princess Beatrice as it seems she is very supportive of her ex-fiance's marriage. Huang never misses a moment to congratulate the couple on their biggest milestones. Case in point: the time she publicly congratulated the couple following Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's engagement announcement (via People). See?! Co-parenting can be done with peace and happiness on both sides.
In 2021, Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child, Sienna Elizabeth — a nod to her royal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and a name that's become common for royal babies. When Princess Beatrice announced the birth of Sienna, she made sure to mention that Wolfie was "the best big brother to Sienna" in a touching tweet. It's quite obvious Princess Beatrice seems to have so much love for her stepson, whom she affectionately refers to as her "bonus son," per the Daily Mail. He is often seen smiling while holding Princess Beatrice's hand or sitting next to her at many royal events with the Cambridge children.