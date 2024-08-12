Princess Beatrice Lives A Lavish Life
Royals live extremely lavish lives. Jetting across the world for free, dressing up in their finest robes to meet dignitaries, and living in literal fairytale palaces are just some of the perks of having hereditary privilege. One might be forgiven for thinking that Princess Beatrice, not being a working royal, lives a more modest life than her senior Windsor counterparts. In fact, Princess Beatrice is known as one of the most relatable royals, and has made a concerted effort to present herself as an ordinary gal born into an extraordinary world. "I wouldn't trade my life for anyone else's. I know I'm very lucky," she told The Telegraph in 2005. "A lot of it is quite normal, scooting around the supermarket with a shopping trolley and things like that. With one parent being a prince and the other being an amazing sort of ... business woman."
Despite her commitment to shopping trolleys and her Tesco bag for life (if you know, you know), Beatrice's life is far from plebeian. The princess gets to bask in the luxuries of being an aristocrat, while enjoying the perks of not having to adhere to royal duties. From ritzy regalia to big-budget baby care, Princess Beatrice lives a lavish life.
Princess Beatrice enjoyed an exclusive private education
Royal kids attend some of the best schools in the world. It's typical for the royals to send their children off to exclusive fee-paying schools (often referred to as independent schools in the U.K.), such as the elite Eton, which Prince William and Prince Harry attended. Though Eton only admits male pupils, royal girls needn't worry, as there's a plethora of posh institutions available to them.
Princess Beatrice began her education at Upton House School in Windsor, a highly-rated preparatory school with fees starting at £3,827 (around $4,800) per term. In 1995, she moved onto Coworth Park School, now rebranded as Coworth Flexlands School, which costs £4,365 (around $5,500) a term for reception year kids, with term prices going up to £5,883 (around $7,400) for years five and six.
But Beatrice didn't stay at Coworth. In 2000, the 11-year-old was supposed to move onto Aiglon School, an exclusive Swiss finishing school, but her parents made the decision to pull her out due to a scandal hitting the institution. "We have had to make this decision reluctantly," her dad, Prince Andrew, said at the time, per the BBC. "Our priority is a stable educational environment for our children." Instead, she attended St. George's School in Ascot, Berkshire. This was Beatrice's most expensive school to date; at the time, fees started at £17,000 (around $21,500) a term, which, adjusted for inflation, is equivalent to around $39,366.
Princess Beatrice has an incredible car collection
The majority of royals may reside in London, a public-transit hub, but they sure do love their cars. Queen Elizabeth II, for instance, boasted an impressive luxury car collection, full of Land Rovers and Rolls Royces. Her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, has followed in her footsteps, with the royal owning multiple luxury vehicles.
Aged 17, Beatrice was gifted a swanky BMW 1 Series, complete with personalized license plates, by her father, Prince Andrew. Unfortunately, the car proved ill-fated. In 2009, Beatrice was out and about in the exclusive Kensington area of London and left her BMW unlocked with the keys inside. The car was then stolen. "It is particularly embarrassing given that she is always accompanied by a police bodyguard," a source told The Sun (via the Daily Mail).
Later, Beatrice's car of choice appeared to be the Range Rover. In 2012, the princess and her sister, Eugenie, bought new Range Rovers worth £40,000 (around $50,700), with an interior designed by Victoria Beckham. "The Princesses have had the cars for a couple of months," a friend told Express. "They are all-singing, all-dancing models with all the mod cons. They both absolutely love them and hope this lease arrangement will go on for years to come." She soon upgraded to an even fancier Range Rover, however. In 2023, she bought a Hybrid Range Rover for an eye-watering £130,000 (around $164,700).
Princess Beatrice has always loved luxury vacations
Princess Beatrice has developed a bit of a reputation as a globe-trotter. She became accustomed to fancy holidays from a young age, having been whisked off on skiing trips to Switzerland with her parents. As a teenager, she spent time at the exclusive Swiss ski resort Verbier with her much older boyfriend, Paolo Liuzzo.
In 2015 alone, she had been on vacation a whopping 15 times, traveling everywhere from the Caribbean to New York and partying in clubbing hub Ibiza. It was estimated that those trips amounted to £300,000 (around $380,000). "Beatrice famously had about 15 holidays in a year when she was supposed to be working, and then was horrified when this was criticized," royal author Tom Quinn said in the documentary "Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses?" (via Express). "She clearly thinks this is her private life, if her employer is happy then that's absolutely fine."
In 2018, Beatrice went on vacation to Jordan with a group of celebrity pals including Ellie Goulding, Karlie Kloss, and Joshua Kushner. That year, she told Vogue that she struggled to navigate the criticism that comes with being in the spotlight. "We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we're also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye," she said.
Princess Beatrice lives in some of the most expensive parts of the country
Extravagant gifts are part of royal life, and back in 1997 Princess Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, gifted her Birch Hall, a palatial mansion. Despite her beloved grandmother's generous offering, Beatrice, then aged just 9, never moved into the property as the cost of maintaining it would have been exorbitant for mom Sarah Ferguson. The little princess needn't have worried, however, as she would go on to live in some of the most expensive properties in the U.K.
For many years, Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, lived in an apartment in St. James' Palace. They lived in the apartment rent-free until 2012, when they were ordered to pay their way. To rent a home in the 16th-century palace would cost non-royals a small fortune at £250,00 (around $317,000) a year, payable to the reigning monarch. But in Beatrice's case, her rent was a princely £20,000 (around $25,000) a year.
But that's chump change to the princess, who in 2021 purchased a £3 million (around $3.8 million) Cotswolds mansion with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The sprawling home features six bedrooms, a barn, and a swimming pool. The Cotswolds is one of the wealthiest regions in the U.K., and has been dubbed a billionaire's paradise due to swathes of super rich overseas buyers moving into the area. The couple splits their time between the country mansion and Beatrice's St. James' Palace abode.
Princess Beatrice may not have pierced ears, but she owns some eye-watering pricey jewelry
Much like Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice has never had her ears pierced. As such, this has led to her earrings being more expensive than those made for pierced ears, since Beatrice has had to modify some of her pieces. When she attended King Charles III's coronation in 2023, for instance, she wore a pair of stunning 18-carat rose gold, Garrard Blaze pink sapphire earrings, which ordinarily would cost £37,000 (around $46,900). But since the earrings were made for pierced ears, Beatrice would have had to pay to modify the already high-budget jewels.
That's not the only lavish accessory that Beatrice owns. When Beatrice's beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, put a ring on it in 2019, he presented her with a diamond engagement ring worth up to an eye-watering £140,000 (around $177,700). And its value is only going to increase. "A six-claw round diamond takes center stage, which looks to be around 3 carats," ring specialist Max Stone told Hello! "With this in mind, I would estimate the value of this ring to be around £130,000 to £140,000. Thanks to its royal legacy, this will no doubt increase in years to come." Though Beatrice's prized piece isn't the most expensive royal engagement ring, it is likely worth more than Meghan Markle's, which Stone valued at around $100,000. Additionally, Beatrice owns jewelry by Cartier, Rolex, and Chopard, all of which are worth a small fortune.
Princess Beatrice has a penchant for designer garb
Princess Beatrice's style has evolved drastically, with the erstwhile worst-dressed Windsor becoming one of the best-dressed. Since her fashionista transformation, the princess has seldom been seen without her fancy designer garb. In 2022, she donned a glamorous sequin gown by Markarian, which, at over $5,000, also proved her most expensive.
One of Beatrice's favorite brands is Zimmerman, a high-end Australian label that sells dresses for $1,000 and upward. She has also worn designer brands such as Louis Vuitton and Valentino. In 2023, she attended the launch of Louis Vuitton's babywear collection, wearing the brand's "Chain Print Asymmetrical Long Sleeve Dress," which retailed for over $3,000. Her effortlessly stylish designer fits led to her being hailed Tatler's best-dressed celeb of 2024.
But a high price tag doesn't always mean a fashion hit. In what is undoubtedly one of her most infamous and iconic appearances, Beatrice wowed at Prince William and Princess Catherine's 2011 wedding in a extravagantly bizarre Philip Treacy fascinator that she paid over $2,000 for. "It has its own personality," said Beatrice, per Vanity Fair. Later that year, she put the fascinator on eBay in the hopes of raising money for charity; it ended up fetching a staggering $130,000 at auction.
In her younger years, Princess Beatrice received round-the-clock security for over $500,000 a year
From a young age, Princess Beatrice has enjoyed the perks of round-the-clock security. For many years, she and her sister, Princess Eugenie, received 24-hour police protection, which cost a staggering £500,00 a year (around $634,500). Though it was the Metropolitan Police, and thus the taxpayer who footed the bill, having one's own personal security is undoubtedly a perk of a charmed and privileged life.
In 2010, British police officials expressed concerns over the money being spent on protecting Beatrice and Eugenie. Since the cost was deemed exorbitant, Beatrice was stripped of her private security in 2011 — thanks to the intervention of the future King Charles III. The princess' dad, Prince Andrew, was reportedly enraged at his brother's decision. The following year, Andrew began paying for his daughters' security himself. "But the cost to the prince will be enormous," a source told the Mirror. "As well as their salaries he will have to pay their hotel and travel expenses ... It's going to be quite a commitment if they have them permanently – up to £500,000 a year."
In 2024, her security was reinstated for royal appearances. "Whenever Beatrice attends large-scale public events where it is known she will be attending, security will be provided by RAVEC (the Royal and VIP Executive Committee)," a source told Express. The RAVEC is also funded by the taxpayer.
Princess Beatrice's wedding came with exorbitant costs
Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020
The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. pic.twitter.com/1WMW1nUQ0q
Princess Beatrice's already lavish life became even more ritzy when she wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. Mozzi is a multimillionaire property developer whose company, Banda, has worked on development projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
As expected, the couple's wedding came with some rather expensive overheads. In the lead-up to the ceremony, there were reports that security could cost over $500,000. However, Beatrice was reportedly re-thinking her wedding plans to avoid a hefty bill for British taxpayers.
Though it's unknown how much the ceremony cost the York family, it was full of swanky expenses. Guests were offered a sumptuous wedding feast that cost £110 (around $139) a head. Moreover, Beatrice's bouquet was by Patrice Van Helden of RVH Floral Design, an exclusive florist that has created bouquets for A-list celebs such as Pierce Brosnan and Elton John. Flowers were a major theme of the ceremony, with the arch of All Saint's Chapel decked out in a majestic floral display, again designed by Van Helden. "The wedding was incredibly romantic, with a pastel summer garden theme," a source told People. This display likely cost the happy couple a pretty penny, too; Van Helden's floral decorations for Pippa Middleton's wedding, for instance, reportedly cost over $100,000.
Unlike other less senior royals, Princess Beatrice reportedly gave birth in an exclusive private maternity ward
B-list royals don't typically utilize private maternity wards to give birth. The U.K. has universal healthcare via the NHS, which offers free care to all at the point of use, regardless of social status. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, for instance, gave birth to both her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, at Frimley Park NHS Hospital in Surrey. Senior royals, such as King Charles III, have also received NHS treatment.
But Princess Beatrice reportedly went all out when she gave birth to her daughter in 2021. She is believed to have been cared for at the exclusive Kensington Wing at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which is near the swanky King's Road in London. Though it's an NHS hospital, the Kensington Wing, which is regarded as one of the top maternity wards in London, is not free and thus only for private patients. The wing offers patients luxury rooms with big-screen TVs, designer toiletries, and ensuite shower rooms, not to mention posh menus complete with champagne (though presumably not for expectant parents). Midwife-led care at the hospital ranges from £8,775 to £10,650 (approximately $11,000 to $13,500).
The princess loves her lavish parties
Both Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, live lavish lives. From a young age, Beatrice developed a reputation as a party princess, and was snapped with celeb pals at exclusive gatherings on a seemingly everyday basis. As a party girl mingling with the rich and famous, Beatrice quickly accumulated an exclusive set of close friends. The princess' night-life tastes are expensive; her favorite private member's club is reportedly Loulou's, which is located in the upscale Mayfair area of London. Membership starts at over $2,000 a year.
In 2009, Beatrice and Eugenie made headlines after being snapped heading to a posh party in the early hours of the morning. The gathering, which was mostly attended by private school kids, saw revelers dish out over $600 on booze, though Beatrice reportedly kept to herself and didn't touch any alcohol.
Beatrice's appetite for swanky parties didn't wane as she entered her 30s. In 2019, she held a ritzy engagement gala attended by 150 guests, including British popsters James Blunt and Ellie Goulding, and Hollywood A-lister Robert De Niro. The get-together is estimated to have cost a handsome £50,000 ($63,500). The princess hasn't let marriage and motherhood stop her from partying, either. In 2024, she was seen living it up at the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the world's most exclusive sporting events attended by the crème de la crème of celebs and elites.
Princess Beatrice's nanny costs a small fortune
Princess Beatrice was raised in opulence and luxury, and she evidently wants the same for her daughter, Sienna. That's why Beatrice has sought out the help of Britain's most exclusive nannies, Norland nannies, who have been compared to Mary Poppins and cost between £42,000 and £70,000 a year (approximately $53,500 to $89,000).
She booked a Norland nanny before she actually gave birth to Sienna, which was due to the support they offer expectant parents. "[Families] get support with the decoration of the nursery, [buying] the nursery equipment, plus nannies get to know the family, and the extended family," Julia Gaskell, who works closely with Norlanders, told The Telegraph. The nanny reportedly cost Beatrice over $1,000 a week. She also splashed out an extra $250 for night care from a maternity nurse. The princess follows in the footsteps of Prince William and Princess Catherine, whose nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, is also a Norland alumnus.
Though some may have thought it unnecessary for Beatrice to hire an expensive nanny before her daughter was even born, others pointed out how integral a good-quality nanny is to a new parent. "Some said she was too organized for her own good, but anyone who has tried to hire a bouncy castle during First Holy Communion season in Ireland can only admire her pragmatism," joked the Irish Times.