Royals live extremely lavish lives. Jetting across the world for free, dressing up in their finest robes to meet dignitaries, and living in literal fairytale palaces are just some of the perks of having hereditary privilege. One might be forgiven for thinking that Princess Beatrice, not being a working royal, lives a more modest life than her senior Windsor counterparts. In fact, Princess Beatrice is known as one of the most relatable royals, and has made a concerted effort to present herself as an ordinary gal born into an extraordinary world. "I wouldn't trade my life for anyone else's. I know I'm very lucky," she told The Telegraph in 2005. "A lot of it is quite normal, scooting around the supermarket with a shopping trolley and things like that. With one parent being a prince and the other being an amazing sort of ... business woman."

Despite her commitment to shopping trolleys and her Tesco bag for life (if you know, you know), Beatrice's life is far from plebeian. The princess gets to bask in the luxuries of being an aristocrat, while enjoying the perks of not having to adhere to royal duties. From ritzy regalia to big-budget baby care, Princess Beatrice lives a lavish life.