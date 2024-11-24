Inside Dolly Parton's Complicated Bond With Her First Manager

Dolly Parton's phenomenal career includes Guiness World Records and a massive list of award wins and nominations. The country music legend's been writing and performing music since the 1950s. In 1967 Parton got her big break when she partnered with singer and TV star Porter Wagoner. At the time, Parton was 21 and she was focused on a solo career. "I had actually come to Nashville to be my own star," Parton explained on "The Martha Stewart Podcast." "I'd already had a couple of chart records and I was kind of on my way." However, Wagoner offered her an arrangement that she couldn't pass up — a prominent role on his highly-rated variety show and a record deal. Teaming up had big benefits for Wagoner, too, and singing with Parton boosted his popularity. He also began managing her career and offering input on creative decisions involving her music.

Unfortunately, it wasn't all a win-win. Despite their professional success, Parton and Wagoner's relationship was fraught with personal difficulties. "It was a love-hate relationship. We fought like cats and dogs," Parton explained in the documentary "Country Music" (via People). While Parton's writing abilities brought her acclaim, it led to friction between the two musicians. "I never really figured out, if we were so much alike we couldn't get along, or that [it was because] we were so different," Parton divulged to Stewart. Even so, Parton and Wagoner fostered a friendship that spanned decades and recovered from serious setbacks.