Inside Dolly Parton's Complicated Bond With Her First Manager
Dolly Parton's phenomenal career includes Guiness World Records and a massive list of award wins and nominations. The country music legend's been writing and performing music since the 1950s. In 1967 Parton got her big break when she partnered with singer and TV star Porter Wagoner. At the time, Parton was 21 and she was focused on a solo career. "I had actually come to Nashville to be my own star," Parton explained on "The Martha Stewart Podcast." "I'd already had a couple of chart records and I was kind of on my way." However, Wagoner offered her an arrangement that she couldn't pass up — a prominent role on his highly-rated variety show and a record deal. Teaming up had big benefits for Wagoner, too, and singing with Parton boosted his popularity. He also began managing her career and offering input on creative decisions involving her music.
Unfortunately, it wasn't all a win-win. Despite their professional success, Parton and Wagoner's relationship was fraught with personal difficulties. "It was a love-hate relationship. We fought like cats and dogs," Parton explained in the documentary "Country Music" (via People). While Parton's writing abilities brought her acclaim, it led to friction between the two musicians. "I never really figured out, if we were so much alike we couldn't get along, or that [it was because] we were so different," Parton divulged to Stewart. Even so, Parton and Wagoner fostered a friendship that spanned decades and recovered from serious setbacks.
Wagoner inspired Parton's I Will Always Love You
Ironically, the success of Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner's musical partnership led directly to one of its major problems. Even though Parton had remained on Wagoner's TV show two extra years beyond her initial five year-commitment, he was loath to release her so she could pursue solo opportunities. After a series of unproductive discussions, Parton poured her heart out writing "I Will Always Love You." "It's saying, 'Just because I'm going don't mean I won't love you. I appreciate you . . . but I'm out of here,'" she divulged to CMT (via The Boot).
When Parton performed the song for Wagoner, she touched his heart and got his consent to leave the show. However, he also clinched a deal to produce Parton's track. Unfortunately, their relationship became damaged by legal actions. In 1979, Wagoner claimed Parton owed him $3 million due to a breach of her contract. Parton offered her former manager $1 million, putting herself in considerable financial strife for years before she could recoup these funds.
Even so, Parton was sincere in her song lyrics, and the song continued to serve as a source of connection between her and Wagoner. Happily, the two friends eventually overcame their contentious past and decided to offer mutual forgiveness. When Wagoner died in 2007, Parton was by his side, singing to him. "Dolly is family," Porter's daughter Debra informed Closer. "It meant everything in the world to us as family for her to share that time."