What You Never Knew About Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has been one of the most famous stars in the world for generations. In addition to being one of country music's biggest and most recognizable icons ever, the superstar has branched out into seemingly every other avenue imaginable. From a wide variety of merchandise, to TV and movies, to her iconic Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, Parton really is everywhere.

Pretty much the whole world knows a few tidbits about this star (and even a few false facts), such as the fact she's Miley Cyrus's godmother, that she wrote the Whitney Houston classic "I Will Always Love You" (and made a whole lot of cash in the process), or that she's worn wigs for decades and owns hundreds of them. But while you may think you know everything there is to know about the "9 To 5" hitmaker thanks to her many years of interviews and documentaries, there are still a few things she's been keeping more under wraps (and maybe even under those glamorous wigs of hers). So grab your coat of many colors, because here we come again with some things you never knew about this music legend.