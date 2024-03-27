What You Never Knew About Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton has been one of the most famous stars in the world for generations. In addition to being one of country music's biggest and most recognizable icons ever, the superstar has branched out into seemingly every other avenue imaginable. From a wide variety of merchandise, to TV and movies, to her iconic Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, Parton really is everywhere.
Pretty much the whole world knows a few tidbits about this star (and even a few false facts), such as the fact she's Miley Cyrus's godmother, that she wrote the Whitney Houston classic "I Will Always Love You" (and made a whole lot of cash in the process), or that she's worn wigs for decades and owns hundreds of them. But while you may think you know everything there is to know about the "9 To 5" hitmaker thanks to her many years of interviews and documentaries, there are still a few things she's been keeping more under wraps (and maybe even under those glamorous wigs of hers). So grab your coat of many colors, because here we come again with some things you never knew about this music legend.
This superstar holds 10 Guinness World Records
After so many years in the business, it's not surprising Dolly Parton has broken a record or two. 10 Guinness World Records, though? Now that's an achievement we weren't expecting.
Parton's the Guinness World Record holder for having a top 20 song on the US Hot Country Songs chart in the most decades, having the most number ones on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a woman, being the female artist who has spanned the most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart, and being the woman with the most songs chart on the US Hot Country Songs chart. But that's not all. Parton also boats the longest span of number one songs on the US Hot Country Songs chart and the US Top Country Albums chart for a female artist, as well as the most studio albums released by a female country singer. Plus, Parton's also the woman with the most top 10 entries on the US Top Country Albums chart, and is also the first country singer to be nominated for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony — a quartet of awards collectively known as an EGOT. She also has the most Grammy nominations of any female country artist ever.
It's not just Parton setting the records, though. There's also a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as this country queen. In 2023, a record-making 959 people wore Parton-inspired outfits at a gathering in Ireland.
Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Though "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" and Dolly Parton probably aren't two things you would immediately put together, the country star has quite the connection to the show — she served as a producer. Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, confirmed the rumor on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2023, confirming Parton was in fact a producer and, although she was never around on set, would send Christmas presents to the cast.
The reason Parton was technically involved but never actually credited was because the show, and the movie it was based on, was produced by Sandollar Productions which Parton co-founded. And Parton herself has even hinted she could be involved with a potential reboot of the original series. She suggested to Business Insider in January 2024 that she was being kept in the loop about a possible reboot, sharing: "They're still working on that. They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it." A few other TV shows and movies Sandollar Productions (and Parton as a result) has been involved in? "Father of the Bride" and "Sabrina."
Dolly Parton never texts... but she does fax
Some of the easiest ways to get in touch with someone these days are to send a direct message, a text, or an email. But you probably shouldn't try that if you're trying to get hold of Dolly Parton. Instead, you're much more likely to get a message to her via fax. Speaking on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2023, Parton revealed that she's purposefully never learned how to text because she'd get too many messages. "I could learn [to text] if I wanted to, but I'd rather just have my fax machine," she explained on the daytime talk show. "I just don't have time to just sit with my face in a phone all day," she added.
Parton had previously spoken about her penchant for fax machines on "The View" the month prior, admitting she has no plans to take up things like texts or emails anytime soon. "I never did get into getting involved in all that because it'll take up too much of my time if I tried to get in touch with everybody who is trying to get in touch with me," she explained, admitting that her close friend, the late Kenny Rodgers, used to get annoyed with her over her lack of communication methods. "So I just say, 'Fax me! Fax me or call me and I'll call you back.'"
She wakes up at 3 a.m. every morning
Though some international music stars are probably only just going to sleep at 3 a.m., that's certainly not the case for Dolly Parton who's early to bed and (very) early to rise. By that time, this country legend has already had a full night's sleep. Parton made the early morning admission during a "Today" interview in 2018. "I just love the wee hours," she shared on the ABC morning show. "I'm usually up by 3 o'clock. I go to bed early, but I'm just an early bird." As for what the "Jolene" singer gets up to when she wakes up in the early hours, she explained, "I do my little meditations, I do my little spiritual work." Once that's done, she gets down to responding to those all-important faxes. "I get more work done between three and seven than most people all day, because it's quiet and the energy's all low-key, except mine," she said.
In an interview with RuPaul for Marie Claire two years later, Parton revealed that she only needs about five hours of sleep every night, which is why she's able to wake up so early. "I do some of my best spiritual work, some of my best writing, and some of my business work ... between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.," she said of those all-important morning hours.
Dolly Parton has never been on the rides at Dollywood (and she owns a waterpark, too!)
You'd be forgiven for thinking that someone who owns their own theme park would make the most of getting in whenever they want and riding all the rides for free. After all, Dollywood has dozens of rides and attractions to enjoy. But that's not the case for the rollercoaster-shy Dolly Parton. Despite Forbes reporting that Parton's 50% stake in Dollywood is worth a whopping $165 million, that's just not enough to get her on a ride. "I don't ride the rides. I never have," Parton admitted to The New York Times in 2019, admitting it's partly because she experiences motion sickness. "Also, I'm a little bit chicken. With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don't like to get messed up. I'm gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don't want some ride doing it," she joked.
Another thing you may not know about Parton's theme park investment? She also owns a water park and a spa! Dollywood has expanded to include Dollywood's Splash Country, a big water park designed for family fun. But that's not all Parton has set up in the area. In addition to both Dollywood and Dollywood's Splash Country, the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, location also houses Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa, and Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge and Resort.
There's a Dolly Parton song no one will hear until 2045
There's a song out there that even the biggest Dolly Parton fan hasn't ever heard — and they won't for decades. Parton spoke about locking the song away in her book, "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics," revealing that the track has been locked up tight and put in a time capsule. The capsule, which is currently being held at Dollywood, won't be opened until 2045, 30 years after it was sealed. Writing about the experience, Parton likened the time capsule to saying goodbye to a child, not knowing if she'd ever see them again. "It's just burning me up inside that I have to leave it in there," she shared (via NME).
The really sad thing about the song? Appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in December 2022, Parton admitted she's well aware that even she may never hear it again. After all, she'll be 99 years old when it's finally opened. Not only that, but she shared her concern the track may not even be in a playable condition. "I don't know whose damn idea that was," she said. "I might be there [for the opening], who knows. I figure it'll probably disintegrate and nobody will ever hear it, that's what bothers me. If it rots in there before they open it."