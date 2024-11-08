Trump's Election Win Has Gavin Newsom's Name Everywhere (Sorry, Kimberly Guilfoyle!)

Kimberly Guilfoyle has gained plenty of attention, and has arguably taken her support of Donald Trump too far in the months leading up to his election win. However, perhaps to Guilfoyle's dismay, recent attention following her candidate's victory has fallen less on her, and more on her ex-husband, California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In the aftermath of Trump's election, many eyes have been on Newsom, who some say could be the future of the Democratic party. On X, formerly known as Twitter, multiple users have harped on Newsom's dauntless appearance, which some believe could be the key to him achieving victory if he were to run for president. "A crucial Gavin Newsom strength is that he looks like a guy who would play the president in a movie which is absolutely key to winning the moron vote," X user The Great El Wokismo said.

Others joked that Newsom, who isn't without his controversial moments, has a cartoon villain-like demeanor which could appear during his presidency. "Gavin Newsom is lowkey a sociopath & he's gonna be president lol," user Elijah Daniel said. "He's like a liberal Gotham villain. The Woker, if you will. He destroyed Ron DeSantis just bc he was bored. His eyes have been on the White House forever & when he runs it's going to be hell for his opponents."

