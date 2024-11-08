Trump's Election Win Has Gavin Newsom's Name Everywhere (Sorry, Kimberly Guilfoyle!)
Kimberly Guilfoyle has gained plenty of attention, and has arguably taken her support of Donald Trump too far in the months leading up to his election win. However, perhaps to Guilfoyle's dismay, recent attention following her candidate's victory has fallen less on her, and more on her ex-husband, California Governor Gavin Newsom.
In the aftermath of Trump's election, many eyes have been on Newsom, who some say could be the future of the Democratic party. On X, formerly known as Twitter, multiple users have harped on Newsom's dauntless appearance, which some believe could be the key to him achieving victory if he were to run for president. "A crucial Gavin Newsom strength is that he looks like a guy who would play the president in a movie which is absolutely key to winning the moron vote," X user The Great El Wokismo said.
Others joked that Newsom, who isn't without his controversial moments, has a cartoon villain-like demeanor which could appear during his presidency. "Gavin Newsom is lowkey a sociopath & he's gonna be president lol," user Elijah Daniel said. "He's like a liberal Gotham villain. The Woker, if you will. He destroyed Ron DeSantis just bc he was bored. His eyes have been on the White House forever & when he runs it's going to be hell for his opponents."
Gavin Newsom isn't afraid of the opposition
Kimberly Guilfoyle's ex-husband, Gavin Newsom's, presidential prospects may have benefitted from vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' recent loss. Harris' defeat has potentially boosted Newsom's stock, given his experience and influence in the Democratic party, political communications professor Dan Schnur told the Los Angeles Times. "There will be dozens of other plausible Democrats thinking about the 2028 race, but none of them start with the advantages that Newsom has developed for himself," he said.
If he were to run for president, Newsom has already shown he isn't afraid to take on his Republican foes. In the midst of Donald Trump's presidential victory, he swiftly acted to combat some of Trump's policies. According to The New York Times, the California governor called for the state's lawmakers to protect the rights and beliefs which the state values. "The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won't sit idle," Newsom said. "California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond."
In a video post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in November 2024, Newsom was also shown aggressively going after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during "The Great Red vs Blue State Debate." In doing so, X user and youth engagement coordinator for the Harris-Walz campaign, Victor Shi, praised him for his willingness to hit DeSantis where it hurt. "Don't know who needs to see this, but here is a reminder of how good Gavin Newsom is & how he eats Republicans alive," Shi said.