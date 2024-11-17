Details About Hallmark Stars Rachel Boston & Jonathan Bennett's Friendship
Hallmark staple Jonathan Bennett, who first came to prominence as teen heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 hit comedy film "Mean Girls," has maintained a close friendship with fellow actor Rachel Boston for years. Both actors have been frequently starring in Hallmark movies, and the two also starred together in the 2012 flick "Holiday High School Reunion." Boston revealed in a December 2022 Instagram post that she and Bennett have been friends since she was just seventeen years old.
In a caption on the Instagram post, Boston explains how she met Bennett while auditioning for a commercial in New York City. He asked her to go see a movie with her, which she accepted, mistaking the invitation to have romantic intention. While Bennett did only intend to be friends with Boston, the moviegoing experience ended up being a success and sparked an over 20-year-long friendship. In the same Instagram caption, Boston explained how their good times occur in both their professional and personal lives. She partially wrote, "We've been there for each other during the highest highs and life's biggest challenges." Boston also expressed how much it means to her that they are both part of the "Hallmark Channel Family."
Hallmark is a big part of Jonathan Bennett and Rachel Boston's friendship
Hallmark stars Rachel Boston and Jonathan Bennett have been close friends for two decades, and they work together at Hallmark as well, meaning they must see each other quite often. Boston revealed via Instagram that in 2022, she and Bennett rode in a bus with other Hallmark stars to Radio City Music Hall, which seemed to be a monumental moment in their friendship.
Bennett and Boston are constantly there for each other during their biggest accomplishments. Boston went to go see Bennett on Broadway in "Spamalot," and turned to Instagram to express how proud she was of her longtime best friend. Boston wrote, " The very first week I moved to NY, I made an amazing friend. He dreamed of being on Broadway and always looked on the bright side of life. And now- HE'S ON BROADWAY singing about THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE. I'm so proud of you!"
Jonathan Bennett loves to prank Rachel Boston
While heartthrob Jonathan Bennett and Hallmark darling Rachel Boston may have a beautiful friendship, Bennett is a prankster, making Boston the victim of some practical jokes throughout the time they've known each other. In one video posted to Instagram in August 2024, Bennett tricks Boston into jumping into a lake.
In the video in question, Bennett and Boston stand on a diving platform in a lake holding hands. Bennett and Boston count to three, and text pops up explaining, "She thinks I'm going to jump in with her," giving the viewer a hint into what is about to happen next. When the friends get to three in their countdown, Boston jumps into the water, but Bennett does not. Bennett bursts into a belly laugh and flops to the floor as Boston swims to the platform laughing as well. While in the water, Boston says, "Unacceptable!" with a smile on her face.
While it may seem like a harsh joke to some, it seems evident that pranks are a love language for Bennett, since he also pranked another friend, Lacey Chabert, on video. Also, practical jokes seem to be a big part of Bennett and Boston's long-term friendship as a whole. It's amazing to see two actors maintain such a close friendship for over twenty years, and it seems as though the two will be close for many more years to come.