Details About Hallmark Stars Rachel Boston & Jonathan Bennett's Friendship

Hallmark staple Jonathan Bennett, who first came to prominence as teen heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 hit comedy film "Mean Girls," has maintained a close friendship with fellow actor Rachel Boston for years. Both actors have been frequently starring in Hallmark movies, and the two also starred together in the 2012 flick "Holiday High School Reunion." Boston revealed in a December 2022 Instagram post that she and Bennett have been friends since she was just seventeen years old.

In a caption on the Instagram post, Boston explains how she met Bennett while auditioning for a commercial in New York City. He asked her to go see a movie with her, which she accepted, mistaking the invitation to have romantic intention. While Bennett did only intend to be friends with Boston, the moviegoing experience ended up being a success and sparked an over 20-year-long friendship. In the same Instagram caption, Boston explained how their good times occur in both their professional and personal lives. She partially wrote, "We've been there for each other during the highest highs and life's biggest challenges." Boston also expressed how much it means to her that they are both part of the "Hallmark Channel Family."

