Inside The Bond Between Hallmark Heartthrobs Tyler Hynes And Jonathan Bennett

As one of Hallmark's openly queer stars, Jonathan Bennett has been appreciative of the network's strives towards LGBTQ+ inclusivity, but that's not the only thing that "The Holiday Sitter" star loves about the channel. "Half of the actors on the network are my best friends," he told Metrosource, specifically mentioning former co-stars like Lacey Chabert. "I grew up in the industry with all these amazingly talented actors, and we are family." Given all the love and support they've shown one another, we're confident that Tyler Hynes is another Hallmark colleague who's become close to Bennett in his years with the network.

Though they haven't collaborated on a movie together, the two actors have had time to bond while frequenting the same events and conventions. For example, in June 2023, Hynes and Bennett visited the Hallmark headquarters alongside fellow network stars like Chabert, Paul Walker, and Nikki DeLoach. The actors toured the Kansas City facility and socialized with Hallmark employees. Bennett even hosted a series of games, with Hynes performing a signature dance with his former co-stars Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell.

Besides this, both actors have frequented Hallmark-related conventions over the years, being photographed together at Christmas Con 2023. Bennett shared his photos with Hynes and Benjamin Aryes on Instagram, referencing the latter actor's charity organization in his caption. "Bromance University was in session," he wrote. "Love these boys, and so proud to call them my bros."