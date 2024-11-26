Sarah Drew Has No Hard Feelings Over Her Grey's Anatomy Exit

Sarah Drew had some strong feelings upon finding out she would not be returning as a series regular on "Grey's Anatomy" at the close of Season 14. After playing the role of April Kepner for nine years on the hit show, she was unexpectedly let go in 2018. Another series favorite, Jessica Capshaw, suffered the same fate, and Drew recalled her initial thoughts about the painful time on Capshaw's "Call It What It Is" podcast in October of 2024. "We were unceremoniously let go in a way that felt really mean and unjust," Drew shared with Capshaw and co-host Camilla Luddington, another regular with the primetime juggernaut. Drew went on to describe that it "felt like being fired from our family."

While the experience was undoubtedly a difficult one, time has allowed the "How She Caught a Killer" star to gain some perspective. She accepted the opportunity to return for guest appearances, and emotions are no longer running high. Drew's seemingly scathing comment about having "no attachment" to the show anymore made headlines, but the rest of her conversation with Capshaw and Luddington clarifies the point. "They're not responsible for my livelihood anymore," the Hallmark favorite explained. "They're not responsible for my success or my joy. So it feels very, very freeing to pop back in because I'm like, 'Hey, this is a fun spot to come visit.'"