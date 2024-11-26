Sarah Drew Has No Hard Feelings Over Her Grey's Anatomy Exit
Sarah Drew had some strong feelings upon finding out she would not be returning as a series regular on "Grey's Anatomy" at the close of Season 14. After playing the role of April Kepner for nine years on the hit show, she was unexpectedly let go in 2018. Another series favorite, Jessica Capshaw, suffered the same fate, and Drew recalled her initial thoughts about the painful time on Capshaw's "Call It What It Is" podcast in October of 2024. "We were unceremoniously let go in a way that felt really mean and unjust," Drew shared with Capshaw and co-host Camilla Luddington, another regular with the primetime juggernaut. Drew went on to describe that it "felt like being fired from our family."
While the experience was undoubtedly a difficult one, time has allowed the "How She Caught a Killer" star to gain some perspective. She accepted the opportunity to return for guest appearances, and emotions are no longer running high. Drew's seemingly scathing comment about having "no attachment" to the show anymore made headlines, but the rest of her conversation with Capshaw and Luddington clarifies the point. "They're not responsible for my livelihood anymore," the Hallmark favorite explained. "They're not responsible for my success or my joy. So it feels very, very freeing to pop back in because I'm like, 'Hey, this is a fun spot to come visit.'"
Sarah Drew credits current projects to being let go from Grey's Anatomy
Sarah Drew admitted that her exit from "Grey's Anatomy" has opened an array of creative doors, ones she likely would not have been able to walk through if she had stayed where she was comfortable. "I loved it there. It was a beautiful time and experience, so I wouldn't have gone," the Lifetime actor told Jana Kramer on the "Whine Down" podcast in November of 2023. "But if I hadn't gone, I wouldn't be writing, I wouldn't be producing, I wouldn't be activating my brain and my heart on all these other layers and levels that has, like, fed my soul and brought me so much joy."
The "Mistletoe Murders" star admits she learned many invaluable lessons from her gig on "Grey's Anatomy." For instance, after watching Sandra Oh negotiate with writers about the arc of her character, Cristina Yang, she was inspired to do the same. "One of the biggest ways that it helped me grow was that it was such a collaborative environment where I was invited to give input into the development of my character," Drew shared in an exclusive interview with The List. "Since then, I've directed, I've produced, I'm now in prep for a film that I wrote, that I'm producing and starring in, that starts in a few weeks," she continued. It's safe to say this in-demand talent won't need to worry about her livelihood anytime soon.