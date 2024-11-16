The Shady Reason Designer Christian Siriano Hates Dressing Real Housewives Cast Members

There is no doubt that Christian Siriano has earned his place as one of Tinseltown's most coveted designers. He's dressed some of the most stylish and influential celebrities in Hollywood, masterminding modes for the likes of Michelle Obama, Alexa Chung, Lady Gaga, and Christina Hendricks. Through his signature "whimsical and show-stopping design" (via his website), he's been a champion of body positivity and inclusivity in the fashion world – even before it was mainstream. But despite his broad appeal with A-listers, there's one group you'll rarely see wearing his clothes: the cast of "The Real Housewives" franchise.

The Housewives may have high-profile personas and lavish lifestyles, but they have largely been absent from Siriano's client list — for a reason. The "Project Runway" winner-turned-host opened up about his feelings towards working with the reality TV stars on "Watch What Happens Live," shedding light on why he's kept his distance from them (via Instagram). When Andy Cohen asked him directly if he's ever dressed a Housewife, Siriano said candidly: "Ever? Maybe. But listen, they're not on my list because...they don't pay." The show's audience responded with a chorus of "oohs" at his candidness, to which Siriano shrugged, unfazed by the reaction. He did, however, give credit to a Salt Lake City newcomer, a rare exception in his roster.

