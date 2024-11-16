The Shady Reason Designer Christian Siriano Hates Dressing Real Housewives Cast Members
There is no doubt that Christian Siriano has earned his place as one of Tinseltown's most coveted designers. He's dressed some of the most stylish and influential celebrities in Hollywood, masterminding modes for the likes of Michelle Obama, Alexa Chung, Lady Gaga, and Christina Hendricks. Through his signature "whimsical and show-stopping design" (via his website), he's been a champion of body positivity and inclusivity in the fashion world – even before it was mainstream. But despite his broad appeal with A-listers, there's one group you'll rarely see wearing his clothes: the cast of "The Real Housewives" franchise.
The Housewives may have high-profile personas and lavish lifestyles, but they have largely been absent from Siriano's client list — for a reason. The "Project Runway" winner-turned-host opened up about his feelings towards working with the reality TV stars on "Watch What Happens Live," shedding light on why he's kept his distance from them (via Instagram). When Andy Cohen asked him directly if he's ever dressed a Housewife, Siriano said candidly: "Ever? Maybe. But listen, they're not on my list because...they don't pay." The show's audience responded with a chorus of "oohs" at his candidness, to which Siriano shrugged, unfazed by the reaction. He did, however, give credit to a Salt Lake City newcomer, a rare exception in his roster.
The real reason behind Christian Siriano's favorite Housewife
While Christian Siriano may not be a fan of dressing most Housewives, he was quick to sing the praises of Bronwyn Newport, who joined the fifth season of the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" in 2024. Newport, however, had been a loyal (and paying) client of Siriano long before securing her snowflake status on the show. During his "Watch What Happens Live" interview, Siriano added: "Bronwyn is like my number one customer and has been shopping, everyone, for years. And [she] spends real money, and that's a real Housewife." He went on to reveal that many of Newport's confessional looks on the show were actually Siriano pieces she'd bought in the past. When interviewer Andy Cohen clapped back with, "Maybe Housewives do pay," Siriano wasted no time to clarify: "One! And she's new."
Fashion influencer Newport isn't just about couture, she's also a Broadway producer and a longtime friend of fellow Housewife Lisa Barlow. Raised Mormon, Newport attended Brigham Young University and later juggled life as a single mother to daughter Gwen while building a career in finance, before marrying businessman Todd Bradley. A liberal political activist, she backs her strong beliefs with a bold fashion sense to match. And apparently the funds to actually pay for those fashions, according to Siriano!