The Massachusetts Town The Clintons & Obamas Can't Resist Vacationing At

The coastal towns of the northeast U.S. aren't just for those looking to cosplay the coastal grandmother fashion trend. Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts is also the favorite vacation spot of many American presidents. The presidential history of the island traces back to the 19th century, when Ulysses S. Grant brought his family there for a trip (although over a century prior, John Adams visited a few decades before becoming a sitting president himself). Presidents of modern history have frequented Martha's Vineyard for summertime trips with their families too, including 42nd president Bill Clinton. It's no secret that 44th president Barack Obama enjoys vacationing on Martha's Vineyard as well.

According to a 2016 Boston Magazine piece on presidents on Martha's Vineyard, both Clinton and Barack have frequented the bookstores on the island. They have also enjoyed outdoor activities like golfing. Since their trips sometimes overlapped, the men even played golf together, such as in mid-August 2015. Barack and Clinton played alongside Ron Kirk and Vernon Jordan at the Farm Neck Golf Club in the Martha's Vineyard town of Oak Bluffs. Boston Magazine said the rumored winner of that friendly game was Barack.

The two politicians also had various menu items at Martha's Vineyard food establishments named for them.