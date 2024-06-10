The Obama Family's Favorite Vacation Spot Is No Secret

Barack and Michelle Obama are known for some pretty impressive vacation destinations. Since Barack grew up in Hawaii, the couple traveled there early in their romance so Michelle could meet Barack's grandparents. Over the years, Hawaii has been a frequent destination for the family and one of their preferred places to spend the Christmas season. Concurrent with Barack's presidency, the Obamas enjoyed numerous opportunities for international travel to countries like Ghana, Russia, and China. When it comes to relaxing in the summer, however, Martha's Vineyard is the Obamas' top choice.

Starting in 2004, the family made the first of numerous trips to the island. Years later, the Obamas vacationed at Martha's Vineyard once again. From 2009 to 2011, they rented Blue Heron Farm, a sizable estate that cost $50,000 per week. On its spacious grounds, property boasted amenities for working out and its own strip of beach.

This price tag is small compared to the $11.75 million that the Obamas have spent for permanent accommodations on the island. In 2019, the Obamas purchased their Martha's Vineyard estate, and with seven bedrooms, the vast mansion has plenty of space for the family and additional guests. It also has its own pool, breathtaking views of the nearby ocean, and waterfront access. Now that they have a home of their own, it's a strong indicator that the Obamas have formed a lasting connection with the island.

