Who Is Amelia Dimoldenberg? What We Know About The Comedian

Flirting is an art form that is lost on many, but English journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg has capitalized on her talent for poker-faced flirting to woo the hearts of red carpet celebs. The television presenter, who turned 30 in 2024, originally studied fashion communication, but she is best known for her YouTube series, "Chicken Shop Date," where Dimoldenberg interviews celebrities during a mock date scenario at various chicken shops across London. Her viral YouTube videos have garnered the attention of viewers worldwide and her page currently sits at over 2.7 million followers. The comedian's web series hosts artists and actors such as Burna Boy, Louis Theroux, Cher, and everyone's favorite on-screen boyfriend, Paul Mescal.

Each episode of the "Chicken Shop Date" typically falls under the 10-minute mark, but every second is chock-full of classic British banter and awkward exchanges — often both, depending on the guest. Dimoldenberg's series is comedy gold, pairing her penchant for poultry with deadpan humor, but you never quite know what you'll get when you tune in for an episode. "You don't speak to them before. They don't know what the questions are, and you just sort of vibe from there," Dimoldenberg told Paper when asked about the process behind her dating show. "Sometimes it's awkward and sometimes you get amazing bits, but you just don't really know anything about how the conversation's going to go." Dimoldeberg clearly has a knack for pulling guests out of their comfort zones, and it makes for some quality entertainment.

