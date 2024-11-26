Who Is Amelia Dimoldenberg? What We Know About The Comedian
Flirting is an art form that is lost on many, but English journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg has capitalized on her talent for poker-faced flirting to woo the hearts of red carpet celebs. The television presenter, who turned 30 in 2024, originally studied fashion communication, but she is best known for her YouTube series, "Chicken Shop Date," where Dimoldenberg interviews celebrities during a mock date scenario at various chicken shops across London. Her viral YouTube videos have garnered the attention of viewers worldwide and her page currently sits at over 2.7 million followers. The comedian's web series hosts artists and actors such as Burna Boy, Louis Theroux, Cher, and everyone's favorite on-screen boyfriend, Paul Mescal.
Each episode of the "Chicken Shop Date" typically falls under the 10-minute mark, but every second is chock-full of classic British banter and awkward exchanges — often both, depending on the guest. Dimoldenberg's series is comedy gold, pairing her penchant for poultry with deadpan humor, but you never quite know what you'll get when you tune in for an episode. "You don't speak to them before. They don't know what the questions are, and you just sort of vibe from there," Dimoldenberg told Paper when asked about the process behind her dating show. "Sometimes it's awkward and sometimes you get amazing bits, but you just don't really know anything about how the conversation's going to go." Dimoldeberg clearly has a knack for pulling guests out of their comfort zones, and it makes for some quality entertainment.
Fans are obsessed with Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield
The celeb interviewer launched her series over a decade ago, but her most highly anticipated guest was actor Andrew Garfield. Amelia Dimoldenberg and Garfield shared a meet-cute moment back in 2022 — the same year he took a step back from acting! — when Dimoldenberg interviewed the star at GQ's Men of the Year Awards. Fans immediately latched onto the delicious chemistry, which rivaled the hype for all the other famous women he has previously dated. The web series host and actor met again at the Golden Globe Awards in 2023, adding fuel to the fire with some awkward teasing, casual hand touching, and flirty energy. Viewers waited with bated breath for the "Amazing Spider-Man" star to appear on the "Chicken Shop Date," and they finally got their wish in October 2024. Dimoldenberg even released an Instagram video to recap their past interactions leading up to the release, which she captioned, "Where it all began x." The 11-minute episode is the longest clip to date, and fans were captivated with their "astronomical" chemistry.
Regardless of whether the comedian is indulging fans or genuinely lovestruck, no one can deny that Dimoldenberg has the internet wrapped around her finger. The London-based journalist continues to extend her talents across various platforms, with experience as a social media ambassador, red carpet correspondent, and producer for several other projects, including "Celebrity Rebrand" and "Fake News." Dimoldenberg plans for rapper Drake to be the final guest on "Chicken Shop Date," so until then, it looks like fans have more chicken nugget shenanigans to look forward to.