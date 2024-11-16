King Charles Has Big, Romantic Plans For Balmoral Castle

We've all dreamed of being royalty. Attending parties in Victorian palaces and strolling through extensive gardens sounds like a dream. Balmoral Castle, the holiday resort of the royal family in Scotland and one of King Charles' U.K. homes, is one such fairytale place. And now, our dream of strolling through its gardens and hosting parties as a member of the royal family is very close to being fulfilled if we take into account the big, romantic plans that Charles has for Balmoral Castle.

According to The Times, the royal family has submitted a license application to Aberdeenshire Council that requests changes to the layout, increased capacity — from 250 to 277 people inside and from 40 to 144 outside — and the use of the outdoor patio. Also, in the same report, The Times mentioned that the application says that the location "can be used for weddings, dinners, meetings, and associated events ... These events may include live performances and dances where alcohol can be sold until 12:30 a.m."

However, the noise regulations of the Aberdeenshire Council clash with Charles' intentions, as they ensure that loud music cannot disturb the rest of the surrounding neighbors. It will be the Council that approves or denies the request. However, the BBC reported that the king's Balmoral estate has assured that there are no plans to host commercial weddings at the Castle, so the dream of getting married in a royal residence seems to have to wait.

