When "Yellowstone" debuted in 2018, viewers immediately took notice. A deftly plotted family soap set at a massive ranch situated amidst the beauty of mountainous Montana, "Yellowstone" chronicled the exploits of wealthy rancher John Dutton (played by Oscar-winning actor and director Kevin Costner) and his feisty family. The show quickly became a ratings juggernaut that resurrected the career of its star, growing so popular that series creator Taylor Sheridan began pumping out spinoffs to expand the "Yellowstone" universe ("1893" and "1923" so far, with more on the horizon).

After Costner's much-publicized exit from "Yellowstone," the second half of the fifth (and possibly final) season is 100% Costner-free. As a result, the focus shifted to his ruthless daughter, Beth Dutton, whose cutthroat ambition and fiery temper have made her arguably the series' most intriguing character. "I had a reaction, it wasn't an intellectual one, it was in my body," actor Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, told Awards Daily of how she reacted to the role when she read the pilot script for the first time. "I knew immediately this was a storm of a woman who wasn't just one thing. That resonated with me."

Beyond "Yellowstone," Reilly's extensive roster of screen credits includes the feature film "Sherlock Holmes," HBO's critically acclaimed series "True Detective," and the Agatha Christie whodunit "A Haunting in Venice," to name just a few. While viewers have become captivated by Beth, Reilly herself has proven to be an intensely private person with a tendency to keep her personal life close to the vest. That said, she has occasionally opened up about herself, revealing some fascinating details. To find out more, read on to discover what "Yellowstone" actor Kelly Reilly is really like when the cameras aren't rolling.

