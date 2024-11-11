Trump's Praise Of King Charles & Queen Camilla Twists The Knife Of His Prince Harry Hate
Donald Trump's comments about King Charles III and Queen Camilla have received a lot of attention from the media, especially in the context of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's uneasy relationship with the royal family. In a new video that's going viral on social media, the divisive politician praises Charles and his wife while looking back on the time he spent with the late Queen Elizabeth II. As such, Trump's comments have led some to believe things might get complicated for Harry and Meghan during his incoming presidency.
In the clip, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 47th President of the United States discusses when he, along with his wife Melania Trump, visited Buckingham Palace for a grand meal in June 2019. In one of the photos, Trump is standing next to Her Majesty as they walk in front of the palace guards. As he browses the photos, Trump turns the page to a shot of him and the first lady with Charles and Camilla, describing the king as "so beautiful" and his wife as "fantastic."
With the former "Apprentice" host preparing for a second term, it's possible that he could soon be invited to visit Buckingham Palace again, despite the king notably not publicly congratulating Trump on winning the election. However, this may not sit well with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who famously moved to the US after exiting the royal family.
Donald Trump's praise of the king and queen might be problematic for Meghan and Harry
The newly elected President of the United States has always been a fan of the royal family and praised them frequently in the past. However, Donald Trump doesn't share the same sentiment about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are rumored to be slowly crawling back to the royal family. In February 2024, he slammed the current president, Joe Biden, for "protecting Harry" following speculation that he might not have been entirely truthful on his immigration papers about prior drug use. At the time, Trump argued, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," as he told Daily Express US.
Now that he has been elected again, the outspoken soon-to-be president might address the issue sooner rather than later, with several royal experts even warning that the controversial politician could possibly deport the celebrity couple. In an interview with the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential," journalist Charlotte Griffith claimed that Meghan and Harry might move to Portugal, where they recently bought a new house.
The duchess is likely having a hard time processing the election results and, as a result, she could be looking to relocate for good. "Harry and Meghan are the king and queen of woke, and America is not a very woke place when Trump is in charge. Meghan will be distraught," she said (via OK! magazine). Whatever happens, Trump's views on King Charles and Queen Camilla could make things harder for the Sussexes.