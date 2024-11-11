Trump's Praise Of King Charles & Queen Camilla Twists The Knife Of His Prince Harry Hate

Donald Trump's comments about King Charles III and Queen Camilla have received a lot of attention from the media, especially in the context of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's uneasy relationship with the royal family. In a new video that's going viral on social media, the divisive politician praises Charles and his wife while looking back on the time he spent with the late Queen Elizabeth II. As such, Trump's comments have led some to believe things might get complicated for Harry and Meghan during his incoming presidency.

Advertisement

In the clip, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 47th President of the United States discusses when he, along with his wife Melania Trump, visited Buckingham Palace for a grand meal in June 2019. In one of the photos, Trump is standing next to Her Majesty as they walk in front of the palace guards. As he browses the photos, Trump turns the page to a shot of him and the first lady with Charles and Camilla, describing the king as "so beautiful" and his wife as "fantastic."

With the former "Apprentice" host preparing for a second term, it's possible that he could soon be invited to visit Buckingham Palace again, despite the king notably not publicly congratulating Trump on winning the election. However, this may not sit well with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who famously moved to the US after exiting the royal family.

Advertisement