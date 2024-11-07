Why King Charles Didn't Publicly Congratulate Donald Trump On Election Night

In a shocking comeback story, Donald Trump was re-elected president in a decisive victory on November 5. It will be his last chance to prove himself as a leader; Trump can't run for a third term because of the Constitutional amendment restricting presidents to two turns in office. The divisive president-elect was immediately met with congratulations from world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. In his statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said (via Associated Press): "[A]s the closest of allies, the U.K. and U.S. will continue to work together to protect our shared values of freedom and democracy." But another prominent U.K. figure has remained silent about the news: King Charles has not released a reaction on social media or elsewhere. Is it possible Melania Trump's statements about her friendship with Charles have been exaggerated?

Advertisement

Apparently not. The king is simply following long-standing protocol. According to the British outlet Jersey Evening Post, a monarch is expected to offer congratulations to an American president following their inauguration day, rather than when the poll results are announced. Furthermore, those greetings are traditionally private ones, so don't expect an Instagram statement from the Buckingham Palace account on January 20, 2025.

This policy may extend to the heir apparent, as well. Prince William has similarly declined to comment on the historic win, though he's been rather busy of late: On election day, he was in South Africa to present the Earthshot Prize, one of his most cherished initiatives.

Advertisement