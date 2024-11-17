Meet Cher's Two Sons, Chaz And Elijah

This article includes discussion of pregnancy loss.

Cher's motherhood journey hasn't been an easy one. During a 2010 chat with Parade, the music icon revealed that she had four miscarriages before finally welcoming her first child. "It's a spontaneous miscarriage, something that spontaneously aborts the fetus," Cher explained. "It's called an angry uterus. It took a long time for someone to tell me that that's what it was. It just starts to contract, for no reason." Following her third loss, pregnancy became an absolute "nightmare," particularly because well-wishers would approach her without realizing she had miscarried, creating an unbearable and highly emotional situation for her after she corrected them.

Likewise, in a 2022 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cher admitted that her husband, Sonny Bono, found her "sobbing & rocking" on the floor after her first miscarriage. Naturally, the second miscarriage was also extremely painful. In fact, as the "Believe" hitmaker told Parade, when she got pregnant with her first child, Chaz Bono, doctors strongly advised Cher to remain in bed for the first trimester and to spend the majority of her time at home.

Ultimately, the living legend had a tough time bringing her first child into this world and even suffered a hemorrhage after being discharged. The "Strong Enough" hitmaker then welcomed her second child, Elijah Blue Allman, with her second husband, Gregg Allman. Eventually, Cher ended up having a strained relationship with both of her kids. Despite everything, she told Closer Weekly in 2017 that Elijah and Chaz "are absolutely the best thing in the world."

